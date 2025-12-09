The 1% Club Rollover’s ‘hard’ question wipes out huge group as fans make same complaint

The 1% Club Rollover finally made its debut last night – and it took barely a heartbeat for chaos to break out among the hopeful contestants.

Lee Mack kicked off the brand new spin-off with 100 players all eyeing that supersized prize pot. But before anyone could settle in, the 70 percent question unleashed carnage across the studio, wiping out a huge chunk of the line-up in one brutal swoop.

Viewers were left stunned as contestant after contestant fell at the same hurdle. So the real question is… would you have survived it?

The 1% Club Rollover started last night – but 21 players were out within the first 10 minutes (Credit: ITV)

The 1% Club Rollover: 70% question wipe-out

The 1% Club Rollover got underway on Monday night. The new spin-off will air every night this week, with the best players having the chance to win a big prize pot by Friday evening.

Each night, those who make it to the final 1% question have the opportunity to take £10,000 and return the next night. The prize money is then rolled over too.

Last night, one player made it to the end and has done exactly this. Chris will be back tonight and trying again with a newly-boosted prize pot of £198,000.

But unfortunately for 21 others, their dreams of mega money was dashed before they had barely begun. They all fell foul of the 70% question, which was a riddle about four animals.

21 contestants were wiped out by this question (Credit: ITV)

Lee Mack jokes ‘that was a massacre’

The tricky question featured pictures of a dog (labelled A), a parrot (labelled B), a goat (labelled C) and a cat (labelled D) from left to right. Lee asked: “Lily is sitting next to Twinkle. Twinkle has hooves. Chaucer has no fur. Which an animal is Bob?”

When the time was up, blue lights began pinging all around to indicate who had got it wrong and was out of the game.

Lee gasped: “Wow, that was a massacre. We lost 21 people. Let’s have a look at the answer.”

He explained that the correct answer was A. Lee said: “It’s A, Twinkle has hooves so must be the goat. Chaucer has no fur so must be the parrot. Lily can now only be the cat, so Bob must be the dog.”

One player who got the question wrong was Michelle. She told Lee: “I wasn’t sure between A or D but couldn’t convince myself to put A. I think Bob sounds like a cat instead of a dog.”

Lee replied: “I don’t think that’s how logic works.”

Fans also found it difficult, with one X user blaming it being a weekday! They said: “I’m no good on a weeknight, I haven’t got the brain power for it.”

Another argued: “The questions on tonight’s show are very poorly worded or described!”

And a third observed: “Most of the 100 contestants went out within the first 25 minutes?!”

While someone else felt the struggle: “Are the questions harder than normal on this?”

Players who make it to the 1% question can choose to rollover the prize and return the next night (Credit: ITV)

1% Club Rollover

The 1% Club Rollover is back on ITV1 tonight, and the money on the line is already eye-watering. Thanks to the new rollover twist, the prize pot has climbed to a massive £198,000.

On Monday night, only one contestant – Chris – made it all the way to the end. Because he hadn’t used his free pass, he was given £1,000. He then decided to play it safe, taking £10,000 instead of chancing the 1% question.

That meant the remaining £98,000 from Monday was rolled into tonight’s £100,000 starting pot, giving us that huge £198,000 total. And in a juicy twist, Chris is being invited back to try his luck at winning the lot.

The show is on every night this week, so if the money keeps rolling over, the jackpot could be nudging the £500,000 mark by Friday.

Catch The 1% Club Rollover tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX to see whether Chris can battle his way back to that 1% question. We’re absolutely hooked already.

The 1% Club Rollover continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday December 9, 2025.

