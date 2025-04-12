What it’s really like to be on The 1% Club – strict rules, why players end up out of pocket and reason they could be forced to ‘forfeit’ cash

The 1% Club has become one of the UK’s adored game shows on the telly at the moment – but what is it really like to appear as a contestant?

Since it premiered back in 2022, the ITV quiz show, fronted by Lee Mack, has become a hit with viewers. So much so, that a celeb version is on the cards.

The concept sees 100 contestants start out. However, if they want to make it to the end, they must answer correctly a question only 1% of the country could get right. If they do, they could win a top prize of £100k.

So, with The 1% Club back for another episode today (April 12), we’re taking a look at what it’s really like to be a contestant.

Lee hosts the beloved ITV game show (Credit: ITV)

The 1% Club secrets revealed

Speaking on behalf of FruitySlots.com, Heidi Phillips shared some behind-the-scenes secrets.

During her stint on the ITV game show, the 49 year old ended up using her pass at the 35% question before being eliminated.

And while some might think ITV would fork the bill for the contestant’s travel and hotel expenses, according to Heidi she had to pay for it herself out of her own pocket.

“I booked a hotel the night before as ITV didn’t cover the expenses for hotels or travel. But I wanted to treat myself,” she added.

Talking about the day of filming, Heidi continued: “We had to go through full security and then were put in a holding room. The producers came round again to explain the format of the show. And once again check we were happy to discuss the anecdotes we’d share during the audition process.”

Heidi also shared that before funnyman Lee Mack arrives to film the show, the contestants are greeted by a warm-up comedian in the studio.

“They also had a warm-up comedian for us who was really funny,” she shared.

A former player has shared some secrets (Credit: ITV)

The 1% Club star reveals show’s strict rules

As you’d expect there are several rules the players have to adhere to while on The 1% Club.

“Before the show, we were given rules about clothing. No logos or bright patterns. No fluorescent colours and nothing low cut,” Heidi revealed.

Why? She explained: “They didn’t want you to look dressed for a night out!”

Heidi also shared that prior to going on the show, ITV issue a serious warning regarding trolls.

“In the email that invites you on the show they warn you about it. They say to make your social media private to avoid anyone being able to reach out,” she said.

Contestants could be forced to give away their cash prize (Credit: ITV)

Why players would have to forfeit their prize

What’s more, even if players end up winning thousands of pounds, they could still be forced to forfeit the prize.

“When we got put in our seats in the studio, they gave us the tablets. And told us it was important to keep our eyes firmly locked on the screens and not look at each other,” Heidi said.

She added: “There were actually invigilators who go back through the show episode to make sure every contestant plays the game fairly.

“You could have won the cash prize but if they go back through filming and see you glanced over at another contestant’s screen before answering, you’ll forfeit the prize. That’s not happened yet but it was a stern warning!”

The 1% Club airs on Saturday (April 12) at 8.20pm on ITV1.

