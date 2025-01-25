Everything we know about the 1% Club Celebrity Special – air date, celebs taking part and host Lee Mack’s ‘worries’

Quiz show The 1% Club has been running since 2022 but so far, fans haven’t been treated to any celebrity surprises. That is, until now…

Presenter and comedian Lee Mack let slip that he and the crew had already filmed a special episode featuring a roster of celebrities that will be coming to ITV in due course.

At the end of 2024, TV audiences took offence after a joke Lee made during his acceptance speech for the Quiz Game Show award.

A few months earlier, the BBC confirmed that Lee’s hit TV show Not Going Out would be returning for its 14th season. However, not until later this year.

Lee and Chris McCausland co-presented the BAFTAs in 2022 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

What do we know about the celebs in the 1% Club special episode?

Comedian Lee Mack confirmed the existence of an upcoming celebrity special of his notoriously challenging quiz show The 1% Club during a segment on Capital Breakfast.

He was in conversation with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby.

Lee didn’t spill the beans on which specific celebrities would be taking part in the special. However, he did give a clue.

“Well, it’s Soccer Aid special,” he said. “So, it’s ex-footballers. With some celebs as well.”

This, he explained, sparked a minor concern, seemingly because he expected footballers to have more specific subject knowledge relating to their sport or others, rather than the sort of general knowledge his game show tests.

“So, you can imagine we were worried no one was going to get past the eighty per cent question.”

But he was pleasantly surprised.

The group did well, he said. Surprisingly well.

“If I told you that Neil razor Ruddock did really well, you’d be as surprised as I was,” he said.

Known variously for his work on Not Going Out, Would I Lie To You? and numerous other projects, Lee is one of Britain’s most celebrated comedians (Credit: Would I Lie To You?/YouTube)

What about an air date?

We don’t have an air date yet for The 1% Club’s celebrity special. However, since Lee said it is a Soccer Aid special, we can apply some deductive reasoning.

Soccer Aid doesn’t run at exactly the same time every year, but for the last three years, it’s happened in early mid June.

In 2024, it took place on June 9. In 2023, June 11, and it fell on June 12 in 2022.

2021 was an anomaly, during which Soccer Aid happened in September. But before that, it happened in June 2020.

In other words, it’s likely that Soccer Aid will fall in mid June as it has in several previous years. If Lee’s celebrity special is a Soccer Aid special, it’s likely to broadcast around the same time.

Read more: Lee Mack on ‘borderline abusive’ relationship on Taskmaster: ‘There’s something bubbling away’

So what do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.