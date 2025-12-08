The hardest 1% Club questions you should try for Rollover week

If you’re excited for The 1% Club Rollover, these are the hardest questions the show ever aired – are you up to the task?

Starting tonight (December 8), Lee Mack will helm a five-day 1% Club event where one player could walk away with £500,000. However, they need to survive the questions — and this show isn’t about trivia, it’s about thinking outside the box.

If you’re settling in to outsmart the contestants (or just fry your brain), here are the hardest questions ever seen on The 1% Club. Answers are at the bottom — no peeking.

Do you have what it takes to join the 1% Club? (Credit: ITV)

Can you answer these 1% Club questions?

10. What is the next letter in this sequence?

1. f

2. e

3. i

4. r

5. ?

9. I keep forgetting my four-digit PIN number. I know each digit is higher than the previous digit but I need this diagram to remember it. What is my four-digit pin number?

E O N E P C I T

F S M I X K H L

O E F G X G P F

U J O H I V F K

R N H T N I N E

8. Using all six letters missing from this alphabet just once each, what Christmassy object can you spell?

A C D F G B H J M K O P Q U V R Y W X Z

7. Which number replaces the question mark below?

100 – 2

71 + 5

54 x 1

31 + 1

2 x ?

6. What letter replaces the question mark in this sequence?

YYHLY?YTRRRR

5. Peter has recently found his old diary that he’d written in secret code but he can’t remember how to decipher what he wrote. Can you check the code to find out what the underlined word is?

WH89 I GR1W UP I WA92 21 B8 A 5L1RI72

4. Given that:

0 + 100 = 100

1 + 99 = 100

2 + 98 = 100

What is the sum of all the whole numbers between zero and 100?

3. What number should replace the question mark?

JAMAICA + JAPAN = 124

ARGENTINA + ARMENIA = 1245

FRANCE + BRAZIL = 23

ENGLAND + GERMANY = ?

2. Yolande takes one tablet every day of the week that has three vowels in total in it. She starts a pack with 10 tablets on March 2. What date will she need a new pack?

1. If January = 717, March = 5315, and June = 4624, then what does August equal?

Bonus question:

Can you spot the mistakes? (Credit: ITV)

Answers

10. h

f is the first letter in FIRST, e is the second letter in SECOND, i is the third letter in THIRD, r is the fourth letter in FOURTH, and h is the fifth letter in FIFTH

9. 1489

You can find ONE, FOUR, EIGHT, and NINE in the word search.

8. TINSEL

In order, E, I, L, N, S, and T are missing from the letters.

7. 5

The sums work out as: 98, 76, 54, 32, so the next one must work out as 10 to complete a sequence of 9876543210.

6. E

The sequence features the last letters of each month of the year.

5. FLORIST

Where he could, he replaced a letter with a digit that starts with that letter.

4. 5050

There are 50 pairs that total 100 (0 & 100, 1 & 99, 2 & 98 etc). That makes 5000, but there is also the number 50 in the middle, that is not in a pair but also needs to be counted, giving a total of 5050.

3. 56

The numbers are the positions of any shared letters… e.g. Argentina and Armenia share the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th letters. So England and Germany is 56, for the A and the N.

2. March 26

There are 10 tablets and she has to take one every Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

1. 6848

They are letters in the month’s name, month’s position in calendar, and then those two digits multiplied. August has 6 letters, it is the 8th month. and 6 x 8 = 48.

Bonus question answer: 7

The 1% Club Rollover starts on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday December 6, 2025.

