The hardest questions from Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel before the Christmas special

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel may be one of the more lighthearted quiz shows, but these are the toughest questions the show has ever aired.

When people talk about brutal game shows, The Wheel isn’t usually top of the list. You think of University Challenge, Only Connect, or the hardest questions from The 1% Club.

But beneath the laughs, Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel has delivered some genuinely tricky questions. It’s mostly general knowledge – but far from easy, especially under pressure.

With the Christmas special around the corner, we’ve rounded up the 10 hardest questions from The Wheel. Think you can get a full house?

Can you answer all of these questions from Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel?

10. Set in 2010, what is the Guinness World Record for the most breakdance windmills in 30 seconds?

A. 5 windmills

B. 10 windmills

C. 25 windmills

D. 50 windmills

Show answer

D. 50 windmills. is the correct answer. According to the Guinness World Records website, Mauro Peruzzi set the record at the Sony Ericsson UK B-Boy Championships in October 2010.

9. Which of these happened at Glastonbury most recently?

A. Dance Tent introduced

B. Attendance first over 100,000

C. First live TV coverage

D. Pyramid Stage burned down

Show answer

B. Attendance first over 100,000 is the correct answer. Glastonbury first recorded attendance of more than 100,000 in 1998. The Dance Tent debuted at the festival in 1995, it was first aired on TV live in 1994, and the Pyramid Stage burned down in 1994.

8. Which of these classic moments from The Only Way is Essex happened first?

A. Amy gives Sam a vajazzle

B. Lucy throws wine in Mario’s face

C. Gemma says: “I’ve earned my divaship”

D. Lauren pushes Mark into the pool

Show answer

A. Amy gives Sam a vajazzle is the correct answer. This moment aired as part of TOWIE’s ‘Totally Vajazzled’ episode, aired in December 8, 2010, sparking a vajazzling phenomenon across the UK.

7. What do fans of ‘ephelides’ find attractive?

A. Green eyes

B. Freckles

C. Bald heads

D. Gap teeth

Show answer

B. Freckles is the correct answer. Ephelides are specifically freckles that are flat and usually light brown, and they tend to fade with less exposure to the sun.

6. The UK Tea and Infusions Association recommends what process for making tea with a teabag in a mug?

A. Water, milk, bag in, bag out

B. Milk, bag in, water, bag out

C. Bag in, water, milk, bag out

D. Bag in, water, bag out, milk

Show answer

D. Bag in, water, bag out, milk is the correct answer. As the UK Tea and Infusions Association website explains, if you’re brewing tea from a bag in a mug, “milk in last” is best. It also says it comes down to personal preference – but in this writer’s opinion, D is the only right choice.

5. According to a 2024 YouGov survey, which musical instrument do the most Brits claim they can play?

A. Piano

B. Recorder

C. Violin

D. Saxophone

Show answer

A. Piano is the correct answer. According to the survey, 12% of Brits claimed to be able to play the piano, with 8% saying they could play the guitar. Only 3% of Brits claimed to be able to play the recorder, and the saxophone got a measly 1%.

4. How many individual ‘doofs’ are heard in the ‘doof doofs’ at the beginning of the EastEnders theme tune?

A. 5

B. 7

C. 9

D. 11

Show answer

C. 9 is the correct answer. Instead of us trying to explain why it’s nine, here’s a video with the opening theme:

3. What is the title of Aretha Franklin’s only UK number one single to date?

A. ‘Respect’

B. ‘I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)’

C. ‘I Say A Little Prayer’

D. ‘Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves’

Show answer

B. ‘I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)’ is the correct answer. It spent two weeks at number one after landing on the chart on January 31, 1987. ‘Respect’ peaked at 10 in June 1967, ‘I Say A Little Prayer’ reached number four in August 1968, and ‘Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves’ got to nine in November 1985.

2. Which wife is Henry VIII buried beside?

A. Catherine of Aragon

B. Jane Seymour

C. Anne Boleyn

Catherine Howard

Show answer

B. Jane Seymour is the correct answer. Seymour was the only wife of Henry VIII to receive a queen’s funeral, and they’re both buried in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

1. If the radius of The Wheel is 6 metres, what is the area of the whole wheel?

A. 43 square metres

B. 63 square metres

C. 93 square metres

D. 113 square metres

Show answer

D. 113 square metres is the correct answer. In order to find the area of a circle with a radius, all you need to do is perform Pi times the radius squared. In this case, six times six is 36, and if you multiply that by Pi (roughly 3.14), you get 113.04.

Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel airs on December 25 at 6:45pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Normal episodes of The Wheel are available to stream.

