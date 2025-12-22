Victoria Coren Mitchell on Only Connect
TV

The hardest Only Connect questions you should try before the Christmas Special

Even Victoria Coren Mitchell couldn't answer some of these questions in Only Connect

The Only Connect Christmas Special airs tonight – can you answer the most difficult questions the show has ever aired?

If you’ve got a knack for the hardest questions in The 1% Club, you probably love Only Connect.

However, if you prefer a traditional quiz, you may be more comfortable with shows like The Chase and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Put it this way: Only Connect is the University Challenge of lateral thinking games, and these are the toughest questions its teams have ever gone up against.

Can you answer these Only Connect questions?

If you’re familiar with Only Connect, you’ll know there are four rounds: connections, sequences, the connecting wall, and missing vowels. This list will include a mixture of all of them.

10. Can you figure out the missing vowels and words?

A question from Only Connect asking viewers to find the missing vowels and words in alphabetical order
This is a tough one (Credit: BBC/OCDB)
Show answer
The answers to the "five words in alphabetical order" missing vowels round from Only Connect
Did you get them all? (Credit: BBC/OCDB)

Bear in mind that the contestants on Only Connect need to do this as fast as they can. How long did it take you?

9. What connects these images, and can you guess the fourth picture?

Heathcliff, Henry Cavill's Superman, and Tom Jones in an Only Connect question
What is Henry Cavill’s Superman doing here? (Credit: BBC/OCDB)
Show answer
Heathcliffe, Henry Cavill's Superman, and Tom Jones, and Moses in an Only Connect question
It always makes sense when you see the answer in Only Connect (Credit: BBC/OCDB)

All of the characters in the images are foundlings – also known as orphans and children who have been abandoned by their parents (in Superman and Moses’ case, for noble reasons).

8. What connects each row of tiles in this Only Connect wall?

A 4x4wall in Only Connect with different words that are connected in some way
How is Sighs connected to Shell? (Credit: BBC/OCDB)
Show answer
The answers to the previous Only Connect wall in the hardest questions article
Who got ‘Sense with a letter changed’? (Credit: BBC/OCDB)

We made this one a bit easier for you, because they’re usually jumbled up in a different order and you need to group them together. Don’t worry, we won’t afford you that courtesy for the rest of the list.

7. Who could come next, and what connects these images?

Joan Chen, Alan Clarke, and Mackenzie Crook on a question from Only Connect
Who comes next?
Show answer
Joan Chen, Alan Clarke, and Mackenzie Crook on a question from Only Connect
Did you get this right? (Credit: BBC/OCDB)

Admittedly, this is the kind of question that makes people turn off Only Connect. Or, if you get it correct, you lord it over everyone else in the room.

6. What connects these three tiles, and what could the fourth clue be?

three tiles in an Only Connect question
We can give you a clue: think of three numbers that connect them (Credit: BBC/OCDB)
Show answer
The four titles of Unfilmed Bond Stories, according to Only Connect
By three numbers, we meant 007 (Credit: BBC/OCDB)

The Property of a Lady was intended to be Timothy Dalton’s third movie as James Bond after Licence to Kill. The Hildebrand Rarity, Risico, and 007 in New York are three of Ian Fleming’s short stories featuring the secret agent.

5. What is the next event in this sequence, and why are they connected?

Three tiles about Blair's election, The Omen remake, and Live Earth in Only Connect
No clues for this one, unfortunately (Credit: BBC/OCDB)
Show answer
Three tiles about Blair's election, The Omen remake, and Live Earth in Only Connect with the answer about the Beijing Olympics
If you thought this was hard, wait until the next one (Credit: BBC/OCDB)

You could also cite the death of American golfer Orville Moody and Russia’s invasion of Georgia, as they both happened on August 8, 2008.

4. What connects these two images?

Victoria Coren Mitchell looking at half of the clues on an Only Connect question
This question left Victoria Coren Mitchell confused (Credit: BBC)
Show answer
The full answer to the flightpath question on Only Connect
If you’re reading this on a laptop, it will make more sense (Credit: BBC)

It’s simpler than it sounds. Just follow the line your finger draws between each letter, and that’s the flightpath. Victoria Coren Mitchell said it had to be explained to her 87 times.

3. What comes next in this sequence, and what connects all of the tiles?

Three separate amounts of time and Victoria Coren Mitchell on Only Connect
We’re into the really hard questions on Only Connect now (Credit: BBC)
Show answer
The 'powers of 10 seconds' answer to the question on Only Connect and Victoria Coren Mitchell
You get bragging rights if you got this one correct (Credit: BBC)

2. What comes next in this sequence of letters, and what is the connection between them?

Victoria Coren Mitchell and the first three tiles of a sequence on Only Connect
The letters may make this seem easy, but it isn’t (Credit: BBC)
Show answer
Victoria Coren Mitchell and the final tile of the Only Connect question with the answer
We should have paid attention in chemistry (Credit: BBC)

If you managed to get this one right but you don’t know why, you aren’t alone. The team that faced this question knew the correct letters, but couldn’t explain what connected them.

1. What is the final tile in this sequence, and what connects them?

Three contestants on Only Connect and three tiles showing arrows on maps
This is the most difficult question in Only Connect (Credit: BBC)
Show answer
The four tiles revealed that say Carlisle, Dublin, Dundee, and Humberside in a question from Only Connect
Victoria Coren Mitchell was “floored” that the contestants got this one right (Credit: BBC)

In Victoria Coren Mitchell’s words, “this is the most difficult question we’ve ever had”. The host even admitted she lost a “large bet” that anyone would get it.

All four of these places are part of the lyrics of ‘Panic’ by The Smiths. Specifically these lines: “But there’s panic on the streets of Carlisle, Dublin, Dundee, Humberside.”

The Only Connect Christmas Special airs tonight (December 22) at 8pm on BBC Two. You can watch episodes of Only Connect on BBC iPlayer now.

