The hardest Only Connect questions you should try before the Christmas Special

The Only Connect Christmas Special airs tonight – can you answer the most difficult questions the show has ever aired?

If you’ve got a knack for the hardest questions in The 1% Club, you probably love Only Connect.

However, if you prefer a traditional quiz, you may be more comfortable with shows like The Chase and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Put it this way: Only Connect is the University Challenge of lateral thinking games, and these are the toughest questions its teams have ever gone up against.

Can you answer these Only Connect questions?

If you’re familiar with Only Connect, you’ll know there are four rounds: connections, sequences, the connecting wall, and missing vowels. This list will include a mixture of all of them.

10. Can you figure out the missing vowels and words?

This is a tough one (Credit: BBC/OCDB)

Show answer Did you get them all? (Credit: BBC/OCDB) Bear in mind that the contestants on Only Connect need to do this as fast as they can. How long did it take you?

9. What connects these images, and can you guess the fourth picture?

What is Henry Cavill’s Superman doing here? (Credit: BBC/OCDB)

Show answer It always makes sense when you see the answer in Only Connect (Credit: BBC/OCDB) All of the characters in the images are foundlings – also known as orphans and children who have been abandoned by their parents (in Superman and Moses’ case, for noble reasons).

8. What connects each row of tiles in this Only Connect wall?

How is Sighs connected to Shell? (Credit: BBC/OCDB)

Show answer Who got ‘Sense with a letter changed’? (Credit: BBC/OCDB) We made this one a bit easier for you, because they’re usually jumbled up in a different order and you need to group them together. Don’t worry, we won’t afford you that courtesy for the rest of the list.

7. Who could come next, and what connects these images?

Who comes next?

Show answer Did you get this right? (Credit: BBC/OCDB) Admittedly, this is the kind of question that makes people turn off Only Connect. Or, if you get it correct, you lord it over everyone else in the room.

6. What connects these three tiles, and what could the fourth clue be?

We can give you a clue: think of three numbers that connect them (Credit: BBC/OCDB)

Show answer By three numbers, we meant 007 (Credit: BBC/OCDB) The Property of a Lady was intended to be Timothy Dalton’s third movie as James Bond after Licence to Kill. The Hildebrand Rarity, Risico, and 007 in New York are three of Ian Fleming’s short stories featuring the secret agent.

5. What is the next event in this sequence, and why are they connected?

No clues for this one, unfortunately (Credit: BBC/OCDB)

Show answer If you thought this was hard, wait until the next one (Credit: BBC/OCDB) You could also cite the death of American golfer Orville Moody and Russia’s invasion of Georgia, as they both happened on August 8, 2008.

4. What connects these two images?

This question left Victoria Coren Mitchell confused (Credit: BBC)

Show answer If you’re reading this on a laptop, it will make more sense (Credit: BBC) It’s simpler than it sounds. Just follow the line your finger draws between each letter, and that’s the flightpath. Victoria Coren Mitchell said it had to be explained to her 87 times.

3. What comes next in this sequence, and what connects all of the tiles?

We’re into the really hard questions on Only Connect now (Credit: BBC)

Show answer You get bragging rights if you got this one correct (Credit: BBC)

2. What comes next in this sequence of letters, and what is the connection between them?

The letters may make this seem easy, but it isn’t (Credit: BBC)

Show answer We should have paid attention in chemistry (Credit: BBC) If you managed to get this one right but you don’t know why, you aren’t alone. The team that faced this question knew the correct letters, but couldn’t explain what connected them.

1. What is the final tile in this sequence, and what connects them?

This is the most difficult question in Only Connect (Credit: BBC)

Show answer Victoria Coren Mitchell was “floored” that the contestants got this one right (Credit: BBC) In Victoria Coren Mitchell’s words, “this is the most difficult question we’ve ever had”. The host even admitted she lost a “large bet” that anyone would get it. All four of these places are part of the lyrics of ‘Panic’ by The Smiths. Specifically these lines: “But there’s panic on the streets of Carlisle, Dublin, Dundee, Humberside.”

The Only Connect Christmas Special airs tonight (December 22) at 8pm on BBC Two. You can watch episodes of Only Connect on BBC iPlayer now.

