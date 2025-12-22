The Chase announces new spin-off with massive cash prize and you can apply now

ITV is rolling out a new spin-off of The Chase — and casting is officially open. If you’re confident, “quick-thinking”, and not afraid of the spotlight, now’s your chance.

Some game shows are simple in theory. With The Chase and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, it’s pure general knowledge. You either know the answer, or you don’t.

Others play by different rules. The 1% Club rewards lateral thinking. Race Across the World pushes contestants to their breaking point.

This new spin-off from The Chase could sit in that second camp. So, do you want to apply?

The Chase Around the World is offering a ‘huge’ prize (Credit: ITV)

The Chase Around the World opens applications

Applications are open for The Chase Around the World. However, little is known about exactly what will happen on the show.

According to an ITV press release, the series is looking for “pairs of fun, quick-thinking contestants for a brand new reality game show”.

It’s been billed as a “unique experience solving puzzles on the go”, and contestants will be “in with the chance of winning a huge cash prize”.

How big will that prize be? Given that people have walked away with more than £100,000 on The Chase, expect a six-figure sum. The 1% Club Rollover was also formatted in a way that would have (theoretically) allowed someone to win up to £500,000.

It’s not been confirmed if Bradley Walsh or any of the Chasers will be involved in the spin-off.

Will any of the Chasers take part in the spin-off? (Credit: ITV)

How to apply

It couldn’t be simpler to apply for The Chase Around the World: just click here and fill out the form.

There are a few key requirements. You must be 18 or over, a legal UK resident, and hold a valid passport.

“Auditions are currently due to take place from January until March 2026. These may initially take the form of online auditions but could be in-person and this will be confirmed to you if successful at gaining an audition,” the application form explains.

Casting will conclude in April 2026, with filming set to take place between April 27 and May 22 next year.

There are plenty of other game shows coming to ITV in 2026. Beat the Chasers has been recommissioned for an eighth series, Danny Dyer and Emily Atack are teaming up for Nobody’s Fool, and Gary Lineker is hosting The Box.

The Chase Christmas Special will air at 5:55pm on December 24 on ITV1.

