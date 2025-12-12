How to apply for The 1% Club as Rollover special comes to an end tonight

The 1% Club Rollover concludes tonight (December 12) but fear not, Lee Mack fans, the show will be back for a Christmas Special, and we also have all the details on how you can apply for future series!

Hosted by Lee Mack, each episode welcomes 100 contestants who are asked increasingly difficult questions until only a few remain. The last players standing then have to answer one final question that only 1% of the country got correct.

The series has proven hugely popular. Boasting five series (with an average of 5 million viewers per episode), The 1% Club has won the National Television Award for Best Quiz Show in 2023. It also has Christmas and celebrity specials, and this week’s five-night Rollover marathon.

So do you think you have what it takes to take on Lee’s quiz? Here’s all you need to know about The 1% Club, including how to play as well as tips on applying for the new series.

Lee Mack is testing the nation with his 1% Club Rollover at the moment (Credit: ITV)

How to apply for The 1% Club

While applications aren’t currently open for the new series of The 1% Club, those hoping to put their brains to the test need to keep an eye out on the ITV website when applications open.

To be eligible for the series, contestants must be 18 or over. You must also be a legal resident in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

You can also apply on the ITV or the Magnum Media website (the show’s production company), when applications open. Bookmark ITV’s Be On TV landing page here, as that’s where all the details will be when applications open.

But, if you don’t make it onto the show, you can always play along on the app at home, or buy the show’s board game to play with family and friends.

Where is The 1% Club filmed?

The show is filmed in dock10 studios, at MediaCityUK in Salford, Manchester.

How to play The 1% Club game

Before the series is filmed, members of the general public are quizzed before the questions are put to contestants.

The questions are then ranked by the percentage of the public that answered correctly. The lower the percentage, the more difficult the question.

Contestants have 30 seconds to answer each question. They are eliminated if they miss a question or answer incorrectly.

After answering five questions, remaining contestants earn a ‘pass’. If they reach the ninth question, any contestant who has not used their pass can choose to leave the game with their £1,000 or continue playing.

Those who reach question 15 are finalists, who then can choose to take an equal share of £10,000, or try the 1% question.

Contestants that get the question right win a share of the prize pot. Those who miss it leave with nothing.

There are now several versions of The 1% Club in many parts of the world (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

When is The 1% Club Christmas special?

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a festive version of the popular quiz show. Lee Mack is back at the helm on Christmas Day at 9.15pm on ITV One and ITVX.

Expect to see more logic-based Christmas questions and prepare for festive-themed gameplay while you’re tucking into your Quality Street.

When is the next series of The 1% Club on screen?

While a sixth series is yet to be confirmed, you can enjoy The 1% Club spin-0ff series: The 1% Club Rollover.

The spin-off has the same game format. But if the prize isn’t won, it rolls over to the next day’s show.

The 1% Club Rollover concludes on Friday 12 December at 9pm on ITV One and ITVX. Previous seasons are available to watch on-demand.

