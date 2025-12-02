Everything we know about The Box as ITV teases gameshow will be full of ‘shocking twists’

The Box is shaping up to be ITV’s next big curveball – and we’ve finally been treated to a first look at the “shocking” new game show fronted by Gary Lineker.

The former Match of the Day host will be keeping a close eye on the chaos as 10 celebrities are locked away in giant yellow boxes, dropped into mystery locations and told to complete tasks with barely any guidance. ITV is teasing plenty of twists and jaw-dropping reveals, and honestly, it sounds like nothing we’ve seen on primetime before.

So, who’s taking part, how does The Box actually work and when does it land on screens? Here’s the full rundown – plus your first glimpse at the show.

Gary Lineker will host ITV’s new game show The Box [Credit: Cover Images]

What is ITV’s The Box?

The Box is a brand-new game show on ITV. Ten celebrities are dropped into big, bright yellow boxes and transported to unknown locations around the UK.

Once they arrive, the stars have to take on a series of challenges. These can be physical, logical, funny… or all of the above. The stars are given little guidance to figure out what is expected of them and stay in the game.

Each episode ends with The Duel. This is a high-stakes showdown between the last two contestants standing. The loser will leave the competition, while the winner continues and has the chance to be crowned the ultimate champion.

The show has been adapted for UK audiences from the popular Norwegian TV show, Boksen.

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies will be on The Box [Credit: ITV]

Who is hosting The Box?

Gary Lineker will be front and centre as the ITV gameshow’s host. The ex-England and Barcelona striker is a veteran broadcaster. He fronted Match of the Day for 26 years before leaving the BBC in May 2025.

Gary also previously fronted ITV’s general knowledge quiz show, Sitting on a Fortune between 2021 and 2023. On top of that, he is the co-founder of Goalhanger Podcasts, which is the UK’s largest independent podcast company. The team at Goalhanger Podcasts are responsible for The Rest Is History, hosted by Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook.

Gary says he is excited to be on the sidelines as the action unfolds. He shared: “I’ve always felt right at home in the box on a football pitch, and whilst this is a different proposition, the fundamentals are similar.

“The contestants will have to quickly and masterfully work out how each game works, whilst also trying to get ahead of the competition to take control. It’s going to be unpredictable and thrilling to watch, and I’m excited that I get to have a front row seat to all the action!”

ITV’s Katie Rawcliffe describs Gary as the “perfect fit” for the show. She calls The Box an “entertaining, exhilarating and immersive new format”.

Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh is among the 10 stars, too [Credit: ITV]

The celebrities taking part of The Box

ITV has assembled an eclectic line-up of 10 celebrity figures for The Box from the worlds of entertainment, sport, music, and politics.

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies is taking part. At 35, the businesswoman and entrepreneur became the youngest-ever Dragon when she joined the show in 2019. Former footballer Graeme Souness will also be on The Box. Now a pundit, he played for Liverpool, Spurs and Middlesbrough during his career.

Comedian Ellie Taylor – know for Strictly Come Dancing, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Ted Lasso – is bringing a few laughs. Former Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, is also on the show. He left Parliament in 2019 and has embarked on a career in media.

The Chase’s Jenny Ryan knows her way around a quiz show – so she might go far [Credit: ITV] Love Island’s Shakira Khan is in the line-up. She made it to the final of the dating show in 2025. JLS star JB Gill will also be on the show. These days, the singer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant works as a turkey farmer and has appeared on BBC’s Countryfile.

Ranvir Singh and Jenny Ryan

Broadcaster Ranvir Singh will be trying her luck on The Box. Ranvir presents on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Lorraine. She also fronts her own ITV game show, Riddiculous.

Another contestant who is a dab hand at a quiz is Jenny Ryan. Jenny’s also known as ‘The Vixen’ on ITV’s The Chase. Joey Essex, who found fame in The Only Way Is Essex, is also taking part.

YouTuber and gamer, Danny Aarons, rounds off the cast. Danny is one of the world’s leading content creators for EA Sports FC.

Football legend Graeme Souness also stars in The Box [Credit: ITV] Host Gary has spoken highly of the cast. He says: “From my experience, the most successful teams are built on a mix of strengths and abilities. That’s exactly what we’ve got with this line-up.”

First look and start date for The Box on ITV

ITV has started dropping hints for The Box across social media and in the ad breaks during I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – and it’s already got viewers hooked.

The clips show several celebrity contestants inside their bright yellow boxes, taking deep breaths as they brace for whatever challenge comes next.

One box has even been spotted perched on top of the Brighton i360 – the 162-metre observation tower on the seafront – setting the tone for just how wild this series could get.

As Joey Essex’s door is flung open, he yells: “Oh my God, where am I?!” John Bercow, meanwhile, says: “When am I going to be released from this wretched thing?!”

Host Gary Lineker simply says: “They’re scared.”

ITV have posted the ad on Instagram and said: “10 celebrities are about to be dropped into challenges they can’t predict. The moment those doors open… the game begins. Here’s a first look at The Box, hosted by Gary Lineker. Coming to ITV in 2026.”

The Box still doesn’t have a confirmed launch date, but with 2026 just a month away, it feels like we’re edging ever closer. Here’s hoping ITV drops the big news any day now – the anticipation is already sky-high.

The Box will air on ITV in 2026.

