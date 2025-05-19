TV star and sportsman Gary Lineker has quit his lucrative job at the BBC after 30 years.

Last week, Gary, 64, made headlines after he shared a social media post about Zionism that included an illustration of a rat. Historically, a rat is used as an antisemitic insult.

Following a wave of backlash, Gary apologised for his actions. He said: “On Instagram I reposted material which I have since learned contained offensive references,” adding: “I very much regret these references.

“I would never knowingly share anything antisemitic. It goes against everything I believe in,” Gary continued. He said he deleted the post “as soon as I became aware of the issue”.

Last November, Gary announced his time on Match Of The Day would come to an end this year after 25 years. However, in the latest news surrounding Gary, he is stepping down from working with the BBC altogether.

Gary Lineker quits lucrative BBC job

On Monday (May 19) morning, it was reported that Gary was expected to quit working for the BBC. Hours later, this was confirmed to be true.

In a video post shared to his Instagram page, Gary apologised once again and took responsibility while sharing his gratitude for working with the BBC over the years.

“I would like to say I’m sorry unreservedly for the hurt and upset caused, it was a genuine mistake and oversight, but I should have been more diligent. I know that,” he said.

Gary insisted he has stood up for many humanitarian issues and against all forms of racism “all of my life”, including anti Semitism, which he said he “absolutely abhors”.

He said it is “best for all concerned that I step down from the BBC presenting duties altogether and not do next season’s FA Cup”. The final day of the Premier League season on Sunday (May 25) will be his last.

Gary said his relationship with the BBC has been “long and wonderful” and insisted it is the “right time” to go their “separate ways”.

He thanked everyone for their “incredible support” and “love” over the years. “It means the world to me,” Gary added.

Gary was reportedly the BBC’s highest-paid presenter with a salary worth a whopping £1.35 million. However, according to Daily Mail, he will exit the corporation without a payoff from his annual salary.

Gary Lineker’s biggest scandals: Accused of going against BBC advertising rules

While Gary is currently in the firing line for his mistake, this isn’t the first time he’s been hit with a series of backlash…

During the 2024 Euros, Gary faced some heat after he was accused of going against the BBC’s advertising rules after choosing to wear clothing he had previously been paid to promote.

While presenting to 15 million viewers at home, Gary wore a casual pale green T-shirt and sage jacket during the BBC’s coverage of England’s game against Serbia.

The attire he was seen in was seemingly the same clothing he had previously promoted on the Next’s website. According to an inside source at the time, the BBC was unhappy about this.

“Staff are really resentful at how much he is protected,” the insider told The Times.

“He literally has carte blanche. The BBC response is to turn a blind eye. They won’t even say whether they will speak to him.”

Gary slams England players

Later on in the tournament, Gary couldn’t catch a break after he slammed England’s performance against Denmark after they drew 1-1.

On his The Rest is Football podcast, he said: “You can think of all sorts of words and expletives if you like, but it was [bleep].”

At the time, The Telegraph reported that BBC staff were “unhappy, uncomfortable and embarrassed” by his remark. It was also believed to be direct criticism of the England manager, Gareth Southgate.

Nazi Germany jibe

In March 2023, Gary said the language from former Home Secretary Suella Braverman to describe the small boats crisis as being “not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 1930s”.

His remark was made after Suella shared a video that outlined the Illegal Migration Bill. “Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” she said.

Gary, however, was accused of being ‘out of order’ for his comparison and defended himself.

“There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries,” he said.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 1930s, and I’m out of order?”

Conservative MPs fired back and accused Gary of an “extraordinary and outrageous slur”.

‘I didn’t compare the government to the Nazis’

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, host Richard Madeley asked if he stood by his comments. Gary was unimpressed with the question and firmly responded.

The England legend said: “Already you’ve misrepresented what I said. That’s what happened because of the Daily Mail headline which caused this furore in the first place.

“I didn’t compare the government to the Nazis, I didn’t talk about the Holocaust. I didn’t do any of that. All I said was, some of the language is not dissimilar to that used back in the 1930s in Germany and there is a substantial difference in that.”

He continued: “But it’s amazing how many people do think that, because they see a front page headline of a newspaper. But that’s water under the bridge now. All is well with the world, it was a very disproportionate story… common sense prevailed.”

Gary vs Tory MPs

In 2023, Gary annoyed Tory MPs after he put his name on a letter that called for the Rwanda plan to be axed. Many other celebrities did the same.

Grant Shapps, who was then the Defence Secretary, was especially annoyed with Gary and threw shade, stating he should “stick to football” rather than “meddling in other areas”.

“A tad rich coming from someone who can’t even stick to one name. 4 chaps Shapps,” he said in response.

Gary also fired back at Tory chairman Lee Anderson, who insisted British people wanted to “stop the boats and tell overpaid crisp salesmen to put a sock in it”.

“I guess we’ll find out what the will of the British people is at the next general election. If you do end up out of work, I’ll put in a word for you with @walkers_crisps,” Gary said.

He wasn’t done there, however. After Stoke-on-Trent North MP Jonathan Gullis accused Gary of breaking the BBC’s impartiality guidelines, Gary shared: “Jonathan hasn’t read the new guidelines….or, should I say, had someone read them to him?”

Gary vs BBC journalist

Despite working with the corporation for three decades, Gary was afraid to have a public spat with a journalist at the BBC.

“As a politician how could you ever, under any circumstances, bring yourself to vote for pumping sewage into our seas? Unfathomable!” Gary shared on X in August 2022.

BBC journalist Neil Henderson got involved and questioned whether he was allowed to breach the BBC’s impartiality rules. Gary insisted his role does not include working in news and current affairs and was able to.

“Does not our duty of impartiality apply across the BBC?” Neil asked, later adding: “The BBC lives or dies by its impartiality. If you can’t abide it, get off it.”

After having a discussion with BBC bosses, Neil issued an apology.

Gary ‘encouraged’ Just Stop Oil protest

Just a month prior, Gary was accused of encouraging the Just Stop Oil protest. The protesters made headlines after they put their lives at risk by storming the British Grand Prix.

Gary praised the protesters on X, writing: “If it’s not already too late, history will look back very favourably on these people.”

Sky commentator Martin Brundle was not impressed. He responded: “Gary, please don’t encourage this reckless behaviour. They’d have been sliced into 100 pieces and fans, marshals and drivers were wholly at risk of injury and death,” Martin added.

“I totally support freedom of speech and opinion, but do it responsibly.”

‘I’d be sacked if I followed your example’

Facing criticism from other BBC colleagues appears to be a running theme with Gary.

In 2018, Jonathan Agnew hit out at the Match Of The Day host after he shared his outspoken views on Brexit.

Fellow broadcaster Jonathan called Gary out on his words and declared he was breaching BBC impartiality.

“Gary. You are the face of BBC Sport. Please observe BBC editorial guidelines and keep your political views, whatever they are and whatever the subject, to yourself. I’d be sacked if I followed your example. Thanks,” he wrote on X.

