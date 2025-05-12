Viewers watching The Assembly last night (May 11) were left divided following Gary Lineker’s episode.

The ITV show, which has been airing every Sunday, allows autistic, neurodivergent, or learning disabled people to ask high-profile celebrities anything they want. Over the past couple of weeks, the likes of Jade Thirlwall, David Tennant, and Danny Dyer have all been in the firing line.

However, during last night’s episode, sportsman Gary Lineker was the latest star to be questioned about various topics.

Gary Lineker branded ‘awkward’ for The Assembly appearance

As viewers reacted from home, they couldn’t help but point out how “awkward” and “uncomfortable” Gary appeared.

“#GaryLineker is the most uncomfortable watch so far on #TheAssembly Maybe cos he’s the most honest? #JustAsking,” one user wrote on X.

“He looked incredibly awkward and uncomfortable to me,” another person shared.

“I really like Lineker but that is the 1st time I’ve seen him come across as not very likeable. Was it nerves. He just looked like he couldn’t wait to leave, he’s usually funny, intelligent, charismatic but he had no warmth at all there,” a third expressed.

“I thought he was very uncomfortable and didn’t like some of the questions asked, maybe not realising what he had signed up to. He seemed to become more comfortable as it went on, but maybe that was because the difficult questions were front loaded?” a fourth person said.

“#GaryLineker proving exactly what I always suspected …… he has zero personality #TheAssembly,” a fifth user remarked.

‘In absolute tears’

However, not everyone agreed and expressed how much they loved the episode.

“I find the #TheAssembly a really heart-warming series and hope there’s much more of it in the future,” one person insisted.

“Again, #TheAssembly was so life affirming, and shows Gary Lineker to be a thoroughly decent human being,” another person shared.

“In absolute tears watching the Gary Lineker episode of #TheAssembly. It’s such a wonderful show,” a third said.

“#TheAssembly on ITV is absolutely brilliant,” a fourth stated.

