Danny Dyer has sensationally lashed out at EastEnders, slamming the show’s scripts and claiming there was “not much duty of care” behind the scenes.

The actor, 47, also revealed that he was “off his nut” on prescription drugs during his time on the show, which came to an end in 2022.

Danny was on the soap for nine years (Credit: BBC)

Danny Dyer lashes out at EastEnders

On Friday night (May 9), Danny was at a charity night hosted at Wimbledon Football Club in South West London.

It was during this event that Danny hit out at the hit BBC soap, which he joined back in 2013.

Danny was on the show for nine years, playing Mick Carter, the landlord of the Queen Vic. Mick’s turbulent time on the soap came to an end on Christmas Day in 2022, when he seemingly drowned in the sea.

However, Danny doesn’t seem impressed by some of the soap’s storylines, branding the scripts “[bleep]”, The Sun has reported.

He also confessed he had to go to rehab twice during his time on the show.

“I was off my nut for a lot of that job. I was squinting a lot for a couple of years, a lot of Valium and Diazepam. You have 30 pages a day you’ve got to learn. There’s no [bleeping] about. You organically make the scene work, you rehearse nothing. It [bleeps] your nut up. I ended up in rehab twice,” he said.

Danny hit out at the storylines (Credit: ITV)

Danny hits out at the show’s ‘duty of care’

The actor also spoke about the impact the show had on his life during his nine years there.

“You earn good money, but you ain’t got time to go to a cashpoint. You have no life. The amount of birthdays I missed. If someone dies in your family they won’t even let you go to the funeral. It’s such a machine. There’s not much duty of care. That’s the truth,” he said.

“On EastEnders there is no messing about and you’ve got to do it. It’s the hardest part of our job. I’d love to see A-list actors come in and do it, they’d crumble. You’ve got to be on it. In films you make yourself properly cry, you go to a dark place and you have time to recover. It messes a lot of people’s heads up. Most people are off their nut,” he then continued.

A spokesperson for the show has hit back (Credit: BBC)

Danny Dyer hits out at scripts and storylines

The star then continued, saying that some of the scripts he received were “[bleep]”. He confessed that he read some of the scripts thinking “what the [bleep] is this?”. He also said that the storylines were “dark”.

The actor also shared his opinion on Mick beginning a romance with Janine, branding it “mental”.

Additionally, Danny hit out at the soap for killing off Danielle Harold‘s character, Lola Pearce. Lola had a brain tumour and died in October last year.

Danny confessed that he “felt” for “incredible” Danielle, claiming she was “wasted” by show bosses.

In a statement to ED!, an EastEnders spokesperson said: “We would never discuss an individual’s private matters however, we do not recognise these claims. EastEnders has extremely robust and well-established procedures in place to safeguard the welfare of everyone who works on the show.”

ED! has contacted Danny’s representatives for comment.

