I’m A Celebrity viewers turn on Kelly Brook as ‘desperate’ star set to pay ultimate price for eating camp’s sweets

I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook may live to regret scoffing the Dingo Dollar Challenge sweets, it seems.

Last night, Kelly, Angry Ginge and Aitch won their Dingo Dollar Challenge, and were awarded with milk bottle sweets. However, the temptation not to eat them proved too much, with the trio devouring three sweets each, and taking just 10 sweets – one for each campmate – back into camp.

After she exited the jungle last night, Vogue Williams branded the trio “snakes” and called out Kelly in particular. Now it seems the jungle star may be about to pay the ultimate price…

Kelly Brook was quick to dive into the sweets last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook branded ‘desperate’

Last night, Vogue became the third celebrity to be booted out of camp.

And, naturally, I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec soon played Vogue a clip of Kelly, Ginge and Aitch eating the sweets on their way back from Kiosk Kev.

“Snakes in the camp,” Vogue declared. Dec then asked if any of the trio had particularly surprised her. “I’m kind of surprised at Kelly. Oh my god! That’s desperate… I’d never do that,” she insisted.

In the latest I’m A Celebrity odds, Kelly is favourite for the boot tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity odds – Kelly most at risk

Tonight will mark the show’s fourth elimination. And, after Kelly’s behaviour last night, bookies have revealed she’s overtaken Martin Kemp as the new favourite to leave the show next.

SportsCastingUK spokesperson Shane Orton told us: “After landing in the bottom two last night, attention is firmly fixed on Kelly Brook. She’s the 5/6 favourite for the fourth elimination. The model and actress has consistently annoyed viewers and polarised opinion. Now, traders at SportsCasting believe her time in the jungle may be up.”

He added: “Former pop icon and EastEnders star Martin Kemp (5/2) was yesterday’s favourite for the boot. But it seems the pleas from his son Roman to keep him on the show may have resonated with viewers.”

Kelly, Ginge and Aitch all ate the sweets, but the boys’ chances of winning haven’t been affected (Credit: ITV)

Angry Ginge and Aitch escape unscathed

Shane concluded: “There is an outside chance that comedian Ruby Wax (8/1) or soap royalty Shona McGarty (11/1) could be voted out by the public. But the rest appear to be safe.”

Surprisingly, Angry Ginge and Aitch – who also secretly ate the sweets – have been unaffected. The latest I’m A Celebrity elimination odds shows Ginge at 80/1 to leave next, and Aitch at 66/1 – the two rank outsiders to be axed.

However, Ginge has been given a warning by one expert. PR boss Joseph Hagan told us: “Moments like the sweets incident can definitely shift how a contestant is viewed. But they don’t automatically damage someone’s chances in the long run.

“While it might knock him slightly in the short-term, it is unlikely to completely derail his chances of making the final. They key is how he carries himself in the next few episodes.”

Find out who leaves I’m A Celebrity next tonight at 9pm on ITV1.

Read more: Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews worlds apart as he fails to meet her on I’m A Celebrity bridge

So who do you think will leave I’m A Celebrity next? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.