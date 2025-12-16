The Chase Celebrity Special line-up as Chasers dress up in hilarious costumes

The Chase is getting into the festive spirit this Christmas with a special celebrity edition. And the Chasers have well and truly embraced the occasion.

A one-off Celebrity Christmas Special is on the way, and newly released pictures show Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Paul Sinha and their fellow quiz stars dressed up as a full Christmas dinner.

Mark – better known as The Beast – is grinning away in a Christmas pudding costume, while Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen, has transformed into a Brussels sprout. Paul Sinha is suitably festive as a turkey, and Anne Hegerty sparkles as a Christmas cracker after her two stone weight loss.

However, it’s Darrah Ennis who may have stolen the show. The Menace is dressed head to toe as a sausage, completing the look as a pig in blanket. Iconic.

So when is The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special on – and which famous faces will be taking on the festive Chasers? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Chasers have dressed up as a Christmas dinner for The Chase Celebrity Special (Credit: ITV)

The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special: Contestant line-up

First up in the celebrity line-up is Lucy Porter. The comedian has enjoyed a long career since performing at the Edinburgh Fringe back in 2004. While she’s best known for her stand-up, Lucy is also a familiar face on TV panel shows including Mock the Week, QI, Have I Got News for You and Celebrity Pointless.

Also hoping to outsmart the Chasers is Colin Murray. He’s currently best known as the host of Channel 4’s Countdown, but he’s also had a hugely successful radio career with shows on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 5 Live and TalkSport.

Strictly Come Dancing fans will recognise another contestant, Tommy Blaize. He’s one of the lead singers in the show’s live band and has worked with an impressive list of music legends, including Stevie Wonder, Queen, The Beach Boys and the late Amy Winehouse.

Completing the line-up is Asim Chaudhry. The rapper and award-winning comedian is best known for co-creating the BBC mockumentary People Just Do Nothing, in which he played fan favourite Chabuddy G.

Comedian Lucy Porter is among the line-up for The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special (Credit: ITV)

Who is hosting the Christmas special?

In what will come as no surprise to long-time viewers, Bradley Walsh is back as host for the Celebrity Christmas Special. Bradley has fronted The Chase since 2009, making him a firm fixture of the show.

In a preview image from the festive episode, Bradley looks sharp in a glitzy black suit paired with a crisp white shirt. Very Christmassy.

The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special 2025: When is it on?

Fans can catch The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special on Christmas Eve. The episode airs on ITV1 on Wednesday December 24, 2025, at 5.55pm. If you’re busy unwrapping presents or prepping dinner, the show will also be available to stream on ITVX.

And let’s be honest – missing Darrah dressed as a giant sausage just isn’t an option.

