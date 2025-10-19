The Chase contestant who died months after winning £100k never got to spend cash prize

A contestant on The Chase who won £100k never got to spend their winnings as they tragically passed away before their episode aired.

Tim McCarthy, from Tyldesley in Greater Manchester, appeared on the ITV gameshow – which returns today (October 19) for its spin-off Beat The Chasers – in August 2025.

In the programme, hosted by Bradley Walsh, Tim managed to win and split £100k with another player. However, just weeks before his episode aired, former headteacher Tim sadly died.

Tim appeared on the show this year (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star won £100k on ITV show

On ITV’s The Chase, Tim was joined by fellow players Lorcan, Shirin and Julie in a bid to take home some serious cash. The team took on Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan.

At the start of the show, dad-of-three Tim revealed he was on the show “for the fun” and was “not wanting any money”. Nonetheless, he did admit that a cash prize could help out with a “new conservatory”.

In his own performance, Tim managed to outrun The Vixen, bringing the total cash prize up for grabs, a huge £100,000.

And in the Final Chase, it was just Tim and Lorcan hoping to take home a hefty £50k each. Fortunately, the pair were able to beat Jenny, meaning they had won the jackpot prize.

He died weeks before his episode aired (Credit: ITV)

Tim ‘didn’t tell The Chase bosses about diagnosis’

Tragically, in July 2025 Tim sadly died aged 64, following an illness. His heartbroken wife Rachel McCarthy shared the news in August.

She revealed that Tim – who said he had been “so excited” when selected for the show – was aware he was terminally ill and had only months to live when he took part in the hit ITV quiz show.

“Tim was so scared they wouldn’t let him compete if they knew about his diagnosis. So he didn’t tell them,” Rachel told the BBC.

Tim filmed his episode of The Chase a few months ago. However, because of the show’s contractual obligations, he was unable to reveal the outcome. Only his wife Rachel, along with his three children were aware of his win.

Unfortunately, Tim and Rachel didn’t have time left to enjoy his well-deserved winnings.

Rachel shared: “Sadly, we never got to spend his £50,000 prize as his health deteriorated and we couldn’t even go on a holiday.”

Watch Beat The Chasers on Sunday (October 19) at 8:00pm on ITV1.

