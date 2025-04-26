Lee Mack’s biggest controversies – sacked for drunken insult; ‘mean’ 1% Club remark; ‘cancelled’ for offensive comment

The 1% Club host Lee Mack is one of the UK’s beloved TV stars – but he’s had his fair share of controversial moments over the years.

The actor and presenter, 56, has been a staple on screens for more than two decades. From stints on Not Going Out to The 1% Club – which airs today (April 26), Lee has kept himself busy.

However, he’s no stranger to finding himself in hot water…

Lee spoke about getting fired from one of his early jobs (Credit: The Nightly Show/YouTube)

The 1% Club host Lee Mack sacked for drunken insult

Back in 2020, Lee admitted how he used booze as a confidence booster in his early days of being a comic. And due to struggling with his booze intake, he ended up getting the “sack” from a job.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, he revealed he got “very drunk” when he was working as a Pontins Blue Coat.

“My mate said to me to just copy all the other comedians at Pontins and steal their jokes and basically talk to the front row,” he said.

Lee then recalled one joke that would usually “take the roof off”. He said: “You’re supposed to say: ‘Where are you from?’ They say: ‘Scotland.’ You say: ‘Who paid for your holiday?’ They say Wales and you make a noise like a sheep; rubbish joke, right? But I said: ‘That’s terrible.'”

Lee continued: “He told me: ‘Don’t worry; that’s just padding.’ What you are doing is looking for the comedy gold which is: ‘Where you from?’ They say: ‘Kent’ and you say: ‘What did you call me?'”

On stage, and after downing more and more pints, things took an awkward turn when he started forgetting his punchlines.

“I tried it, but I was very drunk. So I go on stage; and I say: ‘Where are you from?’ This bloke says Scotland, I can’t remember the joke, and say hello,” Lee said.

He added: “I ask another person: ‘Where are you from?’ the guy says: ‘Wales’ and I blackout and say: ‘Hi.’ I panic and then I say: ‘Anyone in from Kent’, this bloke shouts out: ‘Me.’ And I said: ‘Well you’re a [bleep].'”

Lee’s rude remake resulted in him being “sacked” from the resort in Hemsby, Norfolk.

Viewers were not happy with Lee’s comment (Credit: ITV)

Lee Mack made ‘insensitive’ remark on The 1% Club

Lee has been at the helm of ITV’s smash hit game show The 1% Club since 2022.

However, earlier this month he ruffled plenty of feathers after he made a “mean” comment about one of the players.

Contestant Dianne was one of the unlucky contestants falling before the final hurdle. And, after she was eliminated, Lee asked her what she would’ve done with the money, had she won.

She confessed: “If I won, I would’ve got a nose job.” Lee replied: “Your nose is fantastic, why do you need to change your nose?”

After she admitted to having always hated her nose, Lee quipped: “It does look like, though, that if you took those glasses off, the nose might come off as well.”

Dianne laughed, but viewers at home were less than impressed with the host.

“[Bleep]s sake Lee. She’ll definitely have a complex about her nose now!” said one.

Someone else added: “That was quite insensitive.” Another commented: “Did he just say that about her nose?! That was a bit cruel about that lady’s nose,” said another.

“It was so mean of him,” said another, branding the comment “insensitive”.

Lee was called out over a joke he made on stage (Credit: ITV)

Lee ‘cancelled’ over offensive comment

In 2023, Lee found himself in hot water after making a controversial joke during the National Television Awards.

Presenting an award to Lee’s show, The 1% Club, former Lioness and I’m a Celebrity… winner Jill Scott unwittingly became the subject of his joke.

As he accepted the Best Game Show Award, Lee quipped: “To receive a sex toy like this off Jill Scott is an absolute pleasure.”

The joke referred to the award’s unusual shape. However, it sparked immediate backlash online. While Lee’s live audience appeared to laugh along, viewers watching at home were less amused.

Social media lit up with criticism. “Gutted Lee Mack won and cruelly made jokes on stage at someone else’s expense. Be gracious and be kind,” one viewer complained.

Another remarked: “Well, Lee Mack is gonna get cancelled now.”

Speaking to The Sun after the ceremony, Lee dismissed the backlash over his quip about Jill Scott.

“My job as a stand-up comedian is to take the mickey out of the contestants,” he said. “I decided never to be too cheesy with it. I just wanted to try to have a bit of a laugh.”

He also argued that while his jokes may stir up controversy among viewers – live audiences appreciate his humour.

“It’s the people who are watching who get offended, not the audience. They’re always okay about it,” he insisted.

Watch Lee on The 1% Club on Saturday (April 26) at 9:05pm on ITV1.

