Lee Mack’s ill-advised joke about jungle winner Jill Scott amid calls for him to be ‘cancelled’

Comedian Lee Mack found himself in hot water after making a controversial joke during the 2023 National Television Awards.

Presenting an award to Lee’s show, The 1% Club, former Lioness and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! winner Jill Scott unwittingly became the subject of his joke.

Lee Mack was criticized for his speech at the 2023 National Television Awards (Credit: SplashNews)

Viewers react to Lee Mack’s joke about Jill Scott

As he accepted the Quiz Game Show award, Lee quipped: “To receive a sex toy like this off Jill Scott is an absolute pleasure.”

The joke referred to the award’s unusual shape. However, it sparked immediate backlash online.

While Lee’s live audience appeared to laugh along, viewers watching at home were less amused.

Social media lit up with criticism. “Gutted Lee Mack won and cruelly made jokes on stage at someone else’s expense. Be gracious and be kind,” one viewer complained.

Another remarked: “Well, Lee Mack is gonna get cancelled now.”

However, others came to the comedian’s defence. “Just seen the snowflake lot are trying to cancel Lee Mack. Comedians can’t be comedians anymore,” a third viewer wrote.

The comedian defended his actions (Credit: SplashNews)

Lee isn’t bothered about the backlash

Speaking to The Sun after the ceremony, Lee dismissed the backlash over his quip about Jill Scott.

“My job as a stand-up comedian is to take the mickey out of the contestants,” he said. “I decided never to be too cheesy with it. I just wanted to try to have a bit of a laugh.”

He also argued that while his jokes may stir up controversy among viewers – live audiences appreciate his humour.

“It’s the people who are watching who get offended, not the audience. They’re always OK about it,” he insisted.

Lee also stirred controversy with a joke in his acceptance speech about diversity.

Referring to his fellow nominees Michael McIntyre, Richard Osman, and Bradley Walsh, he joked: “It also shows diversity targets are really working, doesn’t it? Doesn’t matter if you are 5ft6 or 7ft9, it’s for everyone… That would have worked better for the BAFTAs.”

This comment left many viewers puzzled about his intentions.

Some fans came to Lee Mack’s defence over the Jill Scott joke

One social media user wrote: “I couldn’t tell if Lee Mack’s joke at the #NTAs was a dig at the lack of diversity in that category or him opposing people hiring those from diverse backgrounds to host.”

Seeing the way he blanked Mo [Gilligan] unfortunately makes me think he meant the latter.”

Others felt the joke was simply out of place.

“I am sure the diversity joke was very, very funny… in Lee Mack’s head.” Another viewer agreed.

