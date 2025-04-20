The 1% Club host Lee Mack sparks complaints with cheeky quip about contestant’s appearance

Lee Mack came under fire from viewers watching The 1% Club last night (April 19).

The comedian, 56, was back to host the ITV1 game show, which sees contestants test their knowledge in a bid to win a huge £100k.

However, last night, it wasn’t the 1% question that got people talking, but a cheeky quip that host Lee levelled at one of the players.

Lee Mack sparked complaints over a comment to a contestant on The 1% Club last night (Credit: ITV)

The 1% Club host Lee Mack sparks complaints

Contestant Dianne was one of the unlucky contestants falling before the final hurdle. And, after she was eliminated, Lee asked her what she would’ve done with the money, had she won.

She confessed: “If I won, I would’ve got a nose job.” Lee replied: “Your nose is fantastic, why do you need to change your nose?”

After she admitted to having always hated her nose, Lee quipped: “It does look like, though, that if you took those glasses off, the nose might come off as well.”

Dianne laughed, but viewers at home were less than impressed with the host.

Viewers react

“[Bleep]s sake Lee. She’ll definitely have a complex about her nose now!” said one.

That was a bit cruel about that lady’s nose.

Someone else added: “That was quite insensitive.” Another commented: “Did he just say that about her nose?!” “That was a bit cruel about that lady’s nose,” said another.

“It was so mean of him,” said another, branding the comment “insensitive”.

Dianne said she would’ve spent the prize money on a nose job (Credit: ITV)

‘I don’t think she was offended’

However, not everyone felt the same. Some defended Lee and pointing out that it was likely Dianne approved the joke off-air.

“She laughed, l don’t think she was offended. She was the one who made the original comment,” they said.

Previous contestants on the show have also said that Lee is a nice guy off screen, with one branding the host “polite, a good laugh and exactly what you want him to be”.

