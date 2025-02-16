The Masked Singer complaints pour in about Davina McCall’s ‘over the top’ behaviour

The Masked Singer UK viewers have called out Davina McCall for her “over the top” behaviour.

The wackiest show on telly wrapped up its sixth series on Saturday night (February 15). And after weeks of performances and clues, it was Pufferfish who ended up being crowned the champ.

However, judge Davina McCall has come under fire for her behaviour, with one claiming the show should be renamed: “The Davina McCall Show”.

Davina McCall on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer UK final aired on Saturday night (February 15) with Joel Dommet back at the helm.

Judges Davina, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross returned as well – along with last year’s winner, Danny Jones – to share their wonderful and weird guesses.

In the end, it was Pufferfish – who was unmasked as West End star Samantha Barks – that was chosen as the winner.

But it’s fair to say viewers watching at home took issue with Davina’s behaviour on the show.

Davina McCall called out by The Masked Singer viewers

Over on X, fans were quick to react to Davina’s stint on The Masked Singer final.

Calling her out for frequently waving her arms around, one person wrote: “I’m fed up with seeing her armpits.” Someone else chimed in: “I wish she’d put her armpits away.”

This should be renamed – The Davina McCall Show

A third also penned: “Why does Davina McCall keep waving her arms in the air? I’m sick of looking at her armpits.” Another person replied: “Yeh. I’ve said that all series.”

Other fans slammed her “over the top” behaviour, with one writing: “This should be renamed – The Davina McCall Show.”

Another viewer said: “She does my head in….far too over the top….”

Davina defended

However, other fans defended Davina and rallied around the TV legend.

Thanks for making us smile every week

“It’s a game show that’s over the top and a bit silly where the panel doesn’t take itself too seriously. If you don’t like it turn over … Simples,” said one fan.

Another penned: “You’re [Davina] the number 1 reason we watch; absolutely adore your energy; thanks for making us smile every week.”

A third agreed: “I thoroughly enjoyed the series, Davina. Well done to everyone involved.”

