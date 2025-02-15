The Masked Singer winner revealed as Dressed Crab and Pufferfish unmasked: ‘A deserving champion’

The Masked Singer winner was announced tonight after all three acts took to the stage for one last time.

Wolf, Dressed Crab and Pufferfish were the last characters standing going into tonight’s final (February 15). And, soon, host Joel Dommett announced it was time to crown the winner of The Masked Singer…

Samantha Barks was announced as the winner of The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer winner – Pufferfish

Judges Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross and guest judge Danny Jones – who won last year – were on hand with their weird and wonderful guesses.

None of the four correctly guessed Wolf’s identity as 1980s heart-throb Marti Pellow. However, they fared better with Dressed Crab – unmasked as Gregory Porter – and Pufferfish.

Pufferfish was announced as the winner of The Masked Singer. And, as the show reached its conclusion, she was unmasked as West End star Samantha Barks.

Davina was especially thrilled at guessing her correctly.

Gregory Porter was unmasked from the Dressed Crab costume (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

After the judges correctly guessed the identities of the top two performers, viewers took to Twitter to share their reaction.

“A worthy winner!” said one. Another agreed and added: “Samantha Barks is an amazing singer her, love her!”

A third commented: “I’m so glad Samantha Barks won.” “I knew it that Pufferfish is Samantha Barks,” said another of the show’s winner.

“She is truly the most gifted singer, exceptional talent, my fav!!” said another fan.

“Pufferfish being revealed as Samantha Barks, one of the BEST vocalists that’s been on the show!!!!” said another.

“Guessed @SamanthaBarks from her first performance!! Would know her voice anywhere! Such a deserving winner!” said another.

Marti Pellow was unmasked as Wolf on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

“Amazing singer. It’s a good little show to start the year this, would love it to be live next series though!” another concluded as it all wrapped up.

