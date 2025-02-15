The Masked Singer’s Wolf eliminated and unmasked as Marti Pellow

Tonight’s Masked Singer final saw all three acts – Wolf, Dressed Crab and Pufferfish – take to the stage for one last time.

Judges Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross and guest judge Danny Jones – who won last year – were on the panel tonight. Mo Gillian was absent – the case for last week’s semi-final, too.

Presenter Joel Dommett hosted proceedings as the characters sung solo numbers and performed duets with stars from series gone by.

Then, sadly, it was time for the first character to be eliminated and unmasked.

Marti Pellow was unmasked as Wolf on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer final – Wolf eliminated

After a musical opening, which saw Joel sing, Wolf, Pufferfish and Dressed Crab gave their opening performances. The audience then voted for their winner, before the duets took place.

Wolf and Knitting, Pufferfish and Piranha and Dressed Crab and Air Fryer all graced the stage. Then the audience vote was announced. And, as a result, the third placed contestant was revealed.

Sadly for fans of Wolf, they were the next character unmasked. And, after chants of “take it off!” from the audience and the panel, they were finally unmasked as Marti Pellow.

Over on the hashtag, fans of the show were quick to react. And admit they were turning off…

Joel with Marti after the unmasking (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

“Wolf is Marti Pellow. Of course he is! No need to watch any more,” said one.

Another echoed their thoughts: “Not bothered who wins now, my night is made.”

“I don’t even care who wins now can we just have Marti Pellow just sing for the rest of the show?” said a third.

“No point watching now he’s out,” said another.

