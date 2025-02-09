The Masked Singer viewers were left confused over Mo Gilligan‘s absence during last night’s show.

The comedian, who has been a judge on the show since 2020, was nowhere to be seen last night – and he won’t be around for next week’s final either!

Richard was a guest judge last night (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer star Mo Gilligan ‘replaced’

Last night’s The Masked Singer saw Mo Gilligan absent from the judging panel.

Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Maya Jama were all present. However, 36-year-old Mo was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, his spot on the panel was occupied by actor Richard E. Grant.

At the beginning of the show, Richard was introduced as the “guest of honour”.

“It’s Richard E. Grant, I can’t believe it,” Joel Dommett gushed.

“I’m a big fan of the show,” Richard grinned.

Viewers, however, were left confused, with many left wondering where Mo was, and why his absence hadn’t been addressed…

Mo was absent from the show last night (Credit: ITV)

Viewers demand explanation over Mo’s absence

Taking to Twitter, some viewers demanded that ITV explain why Mo was nowhere to be seen.

“No Mo and no mention why??” one viewer tweeted.

“Why have they not addressed Mo’s absence?” another fan asked.

“I wonder where Mo Gilligan is,” a third mused.

The reason behind Mo’s absence, however, is no big secret. The comedian is currently touring the US with his show, In The Moment. The star shared some videos exploring New Orleans on his Instagram last night.

The star won’t be appearing in the final either and will be replaced by last year’s champion, Danny Jones.

Natalie was unmasked last night (Credit: ITV)

Two unmaskings last night

Last night’s semi-final saw two more celebs unmasked.

Bear was the first to be unmasked. He was revealed to be Example, singer of mega hit Changed the Way You Kissed Me.

However, some fans didn’t have a clue who he was!

“Not a clue who this bloke is,” one fan tweeted. “Who is he then,” another asked.

Bush was unmasked next, and was none other than EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy.

“Natalie Cassidy!!! I knew it!” one fan tweeted.

“Knew it was Natalie Cassidy, how the panel never got that was beyond me. She sounded exactly like herself every week,’ another said.

Next week will see Pufferfish, Wolf, and Crab unmasked.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday (February 13) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

