The Masked Singer clue you’ve missed that ‘confirms’ Wolf’s identity

The Masked Singer semi-final airs this weekend (February 8), with Wolf taking to the stage once more.

He’ll sing-off for a place in next week’s final alongside Bear, Pufferfish, Bush and Dressed Crab.

So who is behind Wolf’s mask? Here’s a clue you might have missed that could well lead to his true identity…

Wolf has made it to The Masked Singer semi-final (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer – clues that Wolf is Marti Pellow

For weeks, Wet Wet Wet fans have been convinced that the voice behind Wolf is none other than 1980s heart-throb Marti Pellow.

In the clue packages, we’ve seen umbrellas (that you use when it’s wet wet wet out); Angel from Buffy’s eyes in a picture frame (Marti had a smash hit with the single Angel Eyes); as well as the fact he works well alone of in a pack (a reference to him going solo).

Five characters remain in the competition – but who will win? (Credit: ITV)

The Lost Chapter clue

But one you might have missed was when Wolf was seen reading a book last Saturday night.

The contents page featured chapter one, chapter two, chapter three and chapter five. Chapter four was missing… or lost… And the name of Marti’s 2023 book and accompanying tour was, you guessed it, The Lost Chapter.

The clue was explained on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Christine Lampard was speaking about it on Lorraine earlier today (February 7), and Lucie Cave agreed that all signs do seem to point to Marti.

Absolutely amazing! I was spellbound – Marti just gets better and better.

The singer, who’ll soon celebrate 30 years of sobriety following addiction to drink and drugs, a long-time friend of the show.

Wet Wet Wet fans are convinced Marti Pellow is the voice behind Wolf (Credit: Splash News)

‘A million per cent Marti Pellow’

Fans of the singer agree. The Marti Pellow fan page on Facebook has seen the majority of its followers convinced Marti is under Wolf’s mask on The Masked Singer.

“It’s definitely Marti Pellow!” declared one. “No doubt at all, it’s one of my favourites,” another also said. “It sure is our Marti!” said a third. “A million per cent Marti Pellow. Seriously, how has he not been guessed?!” another asked.

“Absolutely amazing! I was spellbound – Marti just gets better and better,” another then added.

Watch Wolf on The Masked Singer, Saturday night at 7pm on ITV1.

Read more: The Masked Singer fans ‘work out’ Pufferfish’s identity

So who do you think is behind the mask? Join the debate on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.