The Masked Singer final date revealed as winner crowned in triple unmasking

ITV has revealed the date of The Masked Singer final, with the winner being crowned in a triple unmasking.

The latest series of The Masked Singer has already unmasked several celebrities with seven more to go. On the day of the finale, the identity of the three stars will be finally revealed.

So far, the celebrities sent home are Kate Garraway, Carol Decker, Mel Giedroyc, Prue Leith and Macy Gray. This weekend will see a double unmasking, with the countdown on to the final episode…

Three celebs will be unmasked in the finale – but will Dressed Crab make it? (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer final date revealed by ITV

The final episode of The Masked Singer is scheduled to air on Saturday, February 15. Three finalists will be unmasked before the winner is crowned.

For the unversed, celebrity panelists Maya Jama, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall are required to guess the celebrity behind the mask by just hearing their voice and watching them perform. Joel Dommett hosts the madcap series.

So far, we’ve seen Macy as Toad in the Hole, Prue Leith as Pegasus, Kate as Spag Bol, Carol as Tattoo and Mel as Teeth.

The celebrities contestants who are yet to be unmasked are Bush, Dressed Crab, Kingfisher, Pufferfish, Snail and Wolf.

Do you have an idea on who Wolf is? (Credit: ITV)

Viewers unbox the clues

There are numerous fan theories trying to work out the identities of the rest of the Masked Singer stars.

After popular guesses such as Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle for Snail, viewers are convinced it’s Irish singer Andrea Corr under the costume.

Another popular guess leans towards Wet Wet Wet hunk Marti Pellow dressed as Wolf. Fans reached this conclusion after seeing Wolf perform to Barry Manilow’s Copacabana for a holiday-themed episode.

One fan theory suggests that the celebrity underneath the Dressed Crab costume is the American singer Gregory Porter.

Some believe comedian Harry Hill could be dressed as Kingfisher. Fans were especially convinced after hearing the performance to The Rainbow Connection by Jim Henson.

Meanwhile, Bush is tipped to be the EastEnders as Natalie Cassidy.

The Masked Singer is on Saturday February 1 at 7pm on ITV1.

