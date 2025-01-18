All the theories on the five Masked Singer identities – from Harry Hill and Andrea Corr to Emma Bunton and Ekin-Su

The Masked Singer is back for 2025, but who are the stars behind the masks – can we work out their identities?

Audiences will join panelists Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross and Joel Dommett once again in their attempts to work out which famous individuals are hiding behind the various guises.

Bear, Bush, Dressed Crab, Kingfisher, Pufferfish, Snail, Tattoo, Teeth, Wolf. These are a few of our favourite things – and the masks that remain, at time of writing. But remember, not everyone will perform this week!

So far, we know Macy Gray was behind the Toad in the Hole disguise. She was eliminated in episode 3. Prue Leith exited in episode 2 as Pegasus and Kate Garraway exited in episode 1 as Spag Bol.

Kate Garraway was revealed as Spag Bol (Credit: ITV)

Clues to follow when attempting to guess identities from the Masked Singer

Each week, the performers behind the costumes on the Masked Singer give clues as to their true identities. These mostly take the form of statements delivered in a video tape segment, but can also manifest as props and additions to their costumes.

Song choice is also worth keeping an eye on.

For example, last year, Lorraine Kelly performed Happy Talk by Captain Sensible in week 5. She’s a talkshow host with a happy, bubbly persona, so her song choice linked thematically to her identity.

This weekend, we’ll see Tattoo, Teeth, Dressed Crab, Snail and Kingfisher go head to head. Here are some of the theories floating around about these characters.

One of the judges believes Dressed Crab is famous actor Jamie Foxx (Credit: ITV)

Theories about Dressed Crab’s potential identities include Gregory Porter and The Weeknd

Dressed Crab has offered us a few clues to their identity. Among them are that they “don’t want to be beaten, there’s too much at stake,” and that they have a “taste for the high life, my rival should quake”.

Their work has “lit up the UK,” apparently, and they rock a look that “never goes out of style”.

Smooth Radio adds that there have been fashion-themed references, items like an American football helmet, an NDA and some film roll, and the hint of “scuttling over the blue planet”.

In Week 1, Dressed Crab sang Lean on Me by Bill Withers.

Who do the judges think Dressed Crab could be?

Davina guessed The Weeknd, Jonathan guessed Jamie Fox, Maya guessed Billy Porter, and Mo guessed Gregory Porter.

Gregory has come up in other quarters too. Numerous social media users have flocked to the various platforms to express the same sneaky suspicion.

RT quotes one user as writing, “Such a soulful performance from Dressed Crab – I hear Gregory Porter! He played American football at university. He’s ‘never out of fashion’ – has a song called ‘In Fashion’. I’m with Mo – Gregory Porter!”

Tom Daley has also come up among the panelists. Quite a mix indeed!

Now, the Kingfisher is a mystery (Credit: ITV)

Kingfisher on The Masked Singer – theories and clues

Kingfisher has given the following clues regarding the true identity of the performer behind the mask…

They have an East End accent and are filmed in a fishing location. They are the “most majestic of all the birds,” they can “fly all over,” they love relaxing down by the water, and they get a bird’s eye view of the world.

Kingfisher has “earned respect” in their chosen career and is now fishing for another feather in their fishing cap. However, they’re “no warbler”. Meaning: not a singer? But they have been known to showcase their “chorus” from time to time. An actor who occasionally sings?

They also dropped the hint that they “have caught a prince or two in my time” – could this mean they have portrayed a royal personage during their professional career? Or dated one?

In the VT, Kingfisher’s items are dog treats, a blue vase, a net, a radio and a tag that reads Harry. Surely these have got to mean something!

Which songs has Kingfisher sung so far this season? Rainbow Connection by Kenneth Ascher and Paul Williams. That’s it, so far.

And who have the judges guessed for their identity? Paul Whitehouse, Alan Titchmarsh, Harry Redknapp and Chris Packham. RT adds that Daniel Radcliffe has come up as a possible identity.

Have you got any other ideas for who it might be?

Could Dressed Snail’s song Espresso be a big clue? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Snail on The Masked Singer series 6?

Here are the VT clues Snail has given so far.

She’s “more worldly than you think”.

She “might not be speedy, but that won’t stop her from making her mark “at home and further afield”. Someone who’s become popular abroad?

Snail suggests she’s got “scandalous secrets” up her sleeve. Or in her shell… Could this mean she’s in showbiz, or a journalist?

“I can look rather fancy here standing in lace, but sometimes in my mind, it can be up in space.”

In Week 1, Snail sang Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter. Could she be a well known coffee lover?

The judges’ guesses so far have included Emma Willis, Amber Davies, Jennie Bond and Dame Mary Berry.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports on a persistent fan theory that Snail is, in fact… Andrea Corr. Andrea shot to fame in the 1990s as a member of the Irish family band The Corrs.

It seems a Love Islander could be the person behind Tattoo (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer’s Tattoo: Clues, songs and judges’ guesses so far on identities

Here are some of the clues Tattoo has given in their VTs so far on The Masked Singer.

Their opening statement in week 1’s VT was:

“Oh hello there! It’s me, Tattoo. I’m so excited to be here. This tattoo doesn’t want to be hidden, I’m too firey for that. I might look all hearts and flowers, but don’t be fooled by my appearance.

“If you asked, say, 100 members of the public, they’d tell you I’m not just decorative. I’ve always followed my heart when it comes to my career, and this time, it’s led me here.”

And they offered the following riddle: “If you want a tattoo then you surely have heard, you can’t beat a loved one with one special word.”

Got any ideas?

In Week 1, Tattoo sang Murder On The Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, which prompted the judges to guess the following celebs: Jessie Wallace, Emma Bunton, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Paloma Faith.

GB News has reported on speculation that Nelly Furtado is the voice behind the mask.

At the core of the theory is a framed photo of Natalie Appleton. One fan suggests that it isn’t a reference to a girlband but is instead a clue to the singer being Canadian.

“The horseshoe, rabbits foot and four-leaf clover all symbolise luck,” the fan speculated on Reddit, per the outlet. “Nelly’s newest album is called ‘7’ which also represents luck.”

The potential identities behind The Masked Singer’s teeth has fans stumped (Credit: ITV)

Who could Teeth be on The Masked Singer?

So far, Teeth has given the following clues as to their identity on The Masked Singer’s sixth outing, per RT.

They’re a “bit of a big mouth” who’s all about the “lads, lads, lads”. They have big feet, and they’re wondering if they’ve bitten off more than they can chew.

“I’ve got to be cool, calm and collected” – that’s a reference to the Rolling Stones tune released in 2016. But what does it have to do with Teeth’s identity?

One of the items shown in the VT included binoculars. Are they a birdwatcher? Or a trainspotter?

“I’ve been schooled in variety, I have lots in the mix, the way I perform knocks the audience for six.”

So far, they’ve sung (Is This The Way To) Amarillo by Tony Christie, and the judges have guessed Alex Scott, Alan Carr, Rob Beckett and Jimmy Bullard.

Other possibilities include Rylan Clark, Nicola Adams and – wait for it – Alan Shearer!

Are they on the money, or totally off the ball?

