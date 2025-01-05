Bake Off star Prue Leith was unmasked as Pegasus during tonight’s (January 5) episode of The Masked Singer UK.

During last night’s (January 4) taping of the ITV show, it was announced that Spag Bol was the first contestant to be voted out. However, viewers had to wait until the following day to find out which celebrity was underneath the costume.

With the panel’s guesses ranging from Ruby Wax to Anita Rani, they failed to identify that Spag Bol was in fact GMB host Kate Garraway. But, did they have better luck for Pegasus…

Following last night’s first episode, Spag Bol was unveiled as Kate Garraway (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer UK: Prue Leith unveiled as Pegasus

After performing for the first time tonight, Pegasus found themselves in the bottom two tonight alongside Bush after receiving the least amount of votes from the studio audience.

As a result, the panel — Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Maya Jama — and this week’s guest, Vicky McClure, had to decide who they wanted to keep.

A tight decision, they ended up saving Bush, making Pegasus the second eliminated contestant of the series.

Their final guesses for who was underneath the costume ranged from Clare Balding, Joanna Lumley, and Prue Leith, the latter who Jonathan said.

Correct in his guess, Pegasus was revealed to be 84-year-old TV star Prue, who shared that she underwent singing lessons for the appearance.

Prue Leith unveiled as Pegasus on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m shook’

Following her unmasking, viewers were chuffed to see the Bake Off presenter on the show.

“Awww Prue! Legend!” one user wrote on X.

“So happy I got Pegasus right yess. Bring on next week,” another person shared.

“Kate Garraway and Prue Leith in the same episode I’m shook,” a third remarked.

“Aww, Prue put herself through singing lessons just for the Masked Singer. How cute,” a fourth user said.

“Amazing Prue is doing this at 84 yrs old, you go girl,” a fifth viewer shared.

