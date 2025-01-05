Spag Bol was voted out first during the sixth series’ first episode of The Masked Singer UK last night and later revealed to be GMB host Kate Garraway during tonight’s (January 5) show.

Putting on an Italian accent to disguise her identity, Spag Bol also showed off her voice to Geri Halliwell’s iconic hit Look At Me. With the panel — Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Maya Jama, and Jonathan Ross — completely thrown off, they struggled to guess who they were.

Spag Bol was the first unmasked contestant of series six (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer UK: Spag Bol unveiled as GMB’s Kate Garraway

Following their performance during Saturday night’s launch, Spag Bol found themselves in the bottom two alongside Teeth after they received the least amount of votes from the studio audience.

When it came down to the panel to save one of them, they settled on Teeth. As a result, Spag Bol became the first eliminated contestant from series six. However, viewers had to wait until the beginning of Sunday’s episode to find out who was underneath the tasty costume.

For the panel’s final guesses, Mo Gilligan said Ruby Wax while Davina went with Julia Bradbury.

Guest panelist Mo Farah guessed Emma Raducanu and Maya Jama assumed Judy Murray. Jonathan Ross said Anita Rani.

Failing to guess their identity correctly, Spag Bol was finally revealed to be TV star Kate.

As well as the panel guessing incorrectly, viewers at home were shocked to see the 57-year-old presenter unmasked.

Spag Bol was unveiled as Kate Garraway (Credit: ITV)

‘D id not see that coming’

“Kate Garraway is Spag Bol who would of thought ,” one user wrote on X.

“Omg kate garraway i would have never guessed that,” another person shared.

“Omg Kate Garraway as Spag bol,” a third remarked.

“Well if you guessed Kate Garraway well done. I never would’ve guessed her,” a fourth user shared.

“Kate Garraway, did not see that coming,” a fifth person wrote.

