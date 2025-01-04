The Masked Singer UK fans declare that replacing Rita Ora with Maya Jama was a ‘genius idea’

The sixth series of The Masked Singer UK kicked off tonight (January 4) and fans are happy to see that Maya Jama has signed up for the show.

The 30-year-old TV star joined The Masked Singer to replace singer Rita Ora, who had been on the panel for the first five series. However, it was announced last year that Rita would not be returning due to joining the panel on the US version. As a result, viewers couldn’t be more pleased with the switch-up.

The Masked Singer UK: Viewers believe Maya Jama is a ‘refreshing’ addition to show

“Maya Jama is just phenomenal,” one user wrote on X.

“I can’t think who Maya Jama has replaced on #MaskedSingerUK, but I already much prefer her!” another person shared.

“I wasn’t blown over by her casting, but Maya Jama has been such a refreshing addition to the panel!” a third remarked.

“Replacing Rita Ora with Maya Jama was clearly already an amazing call,” a fourth viewer stated.

“Replacing Rita Ora with Maya Jama was a genius idea,” a fifth user shared.

Ahead of the new series, Maya took to Instagram to share some backstage snapshots. She also expressed how excited she was to be a new addition to the panel.

“Thrilllled to be joining The Masked Singer family,” she wrote. “Felt well official with my notepad, nervous being the newbie but this series is so much fun!”

Series six saw Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan return as detective judges and Joel Dommett as host.

Giant Joel unveiled as Olympic champion

After introducing Giant Joel, a larger-than-life doppelganger of host Joel, during the Christmas special, fans finally found out their real identity at the beginning of the show.

With the panel guessing the likes of Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, Jonathan was correct in guessing that it was Olympic champion Mo Farah.

Following their unmasking, they joined the panel for the rest of the episode to try to guess the identities of the new contestants.

With the studio audience voting for their favourite to stay, Spag Bol found themselves voted off first. However, viewers won’t find out who they are until tomorrow (January 5) night’s episode.

