The Masked Singer’s Joel Dommett makes eyebrow-raising parenting admission

Host of The Masked Singer Joel Dommett has opened up about his unusual parenting admission that is bound to raise eyebrows.

The 39-year-old presenter and comedian welcomed his first child, Wilde, with his model wife Hannah Cooper in September 2023. The pair tied the knot in September 2019 after forming a relationship in 2016.

Masked Singer host Joel Dommett makes ‘utterly liberating’ admission

While promoting the new series of ITV’s The Masked Singer, Joel sat down for an interview with Principle Magazine. However, when asked what it’s like having to look after his 1-year-old son, the TV star revealed more than expected.

“I clean up a lot of poop and there’s a weird thing that happens where you actually start to enjoy it. It just becomes part of your daily life where I’m like shouting across the house: ‘Has he done a poo?! What size was it? Okay!’ That’s just part of my life now. And I actually get really excited when he does a really horrific one. I’m like: ‘Oh, come on, man. Congratulations!'” he said.

I went straight away to change his nappy and I really needed to wee myself.

That said, Joel admitted Wilde hasn’t been the only person using a nappy in his household.

“The other day I was changing his nappy in the morning. You know, sometimes you get up and you forget that you need a wee. I went straight away to change his nappy and I really needed to wee myself. I was gonna wee myself, but just in time, I grabbed a Pampers nappy, slid it down my boxer shorts, and just let it go and it was utterly liberating,” he continued.

Stating that he and Hannah worked alongside Pampers when Wilde was “quite young”, Joel started manifesting a collab with the brand.

“I should start a Pampers, Calvin Klein collab. That’s what I’m up for. Maybe a bit of Pampers in the front of a Calvin Klein so you can just wee whenever you want.”

Fatherhood has ‘changed a lot of decisions’ for Joel

Since becoming a father, Joel confessed that it’s “changed a lot of decisions” for him, sharing that he turns down jobs to spend more time at home.

He insisted that fatherhood has “completely enriched my life in ways that I never thought it would”, adding that he feels “really lucky to have been given the chance to be a dad”.

Turning 40 this year, Joel’s goal is to not age: “My goal for 2025 is to go into 2026 looking exactly the same.”

The Masked Singer starts Saturday January 4 at 7pm on ITV1.

