The Masked Singer returned for its Christmas Special and viewers were left stunned after judge Davina McCall was unveiled as Star for the one-off episode.

Host Joel Dommett was joined by regular panelists Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan while iconic comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders sat in for Davina and Maya Jama.

Five celebrities performed in extravagant costumes, four of which were unmasked within the one-hour-and-a-half spectacle. But, which famous faces were underneath the masks?

Masked Singer Christmas Special: Christmas Cracker

The first performance from the night came from Christmas Cracker, who was also the first unmasked after losing out to Star.

Singing a rendition of Sleigh Ride, their fun performance wasn’t enough for them to make it to the second round. When it came down to the panel guessing their identity, Mo said Loose Women star Denise Welch while Dawn guessed AJ Odudu. Jennifer, on the other hand, assumed Tracey-Ann Oberman while Jonathan said Lisa Tarbuck.

However, the panel guessed wrongly as Christmas Cracker was revealed to be This Morning host Josie Gibson. Admitting the show as out of her comfort zone, the former Big Brother winner joked that she was disappointed nobody guessed she was Adele.

Josie was unveiled first as Christmas Cracker (Credit: ITV)

Turkey Crown

Next to be unmasked was Turkey Crown, who received fewer votes than Nutcracker. Their humorous performance of Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmastime left the panel laughing, especially Dawn who said she loved whoever was underneath the costume.

When it came down to their final guesses, Mo said Hannah Waddingham while Dawn said Alan Carr. Jennifer insisted it was EastEnders star Jessie Wallace while Jonathan jokingly went with Mary Berry.

However, Turkey Crown’s real identity was Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse. Admitting she was far off from being correct, Dawn stated: “I can’t believe I mistook you for Alan Carr”.

Motsi was unveiled as Turkey Crown (Credit: ITV)

Star

A spectacular voice, Star showed off their vocals to festive tunes Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and This Christmas. However, they lost out to the winning title at the last hurdle to Nutcracker.

Jennifer guessed they could be singer Rebecca Taylor while Mo said soulful star Beverley Knight and Dawn assumed Alexandra Burke. Jonathan went in a different direction and guessed actor Ashley Jensen.

However, in the biggest surprise of the night, Star was revealed to be judge Davina McCall who Joel previously joked wasn’t on the panel due to “diarrhoea”.

Davina left viewers stunned after she was unmasked as Star (Credit: ITV)

“Davina McCall is a superSTAR alright! She has a beautiful singing voice I didn’t know about!” one user wrote in shock.

“How did we not know Davina could sing,” another person shared.

“Wow, who’d have thought Davina could sing,” a third remarked.

“Davina should change career,” a fourth wrote.

Nutcracker

Crowned this year’s winner for the Christmas Special, Nutcracker also wowed viewers with their renditions of Driving Home for Christmas and The Christmas Song.

Despite a distinctive singing voice, the panel was lost during their final guesses. Mo said Paul Potts, Dawn insisted Nile Rodgers while Jennifer guessed Bradley Walsh.

Nutcracker’s real identity, however, was Frankie Goes to Hollywood singer Holly Johnson.

Holly Johnson crowned the winner as Nutcracker (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer Christmas Special: Big Joel

Before finding out Nutcracker’s identity, another surprise twist took place. With Davina back on the panel for the final quarter of the episode, host Joel was surprised with a new character named Giant Joel, who was a huge costume of himself. Their clue package was filmed in Joel’s home and with his model wife, Hannah Cooper.

However, it was announced that his identity would not be revealed until the first episode of the sixth series in January.

Big Joel’s identity remains a secret (Credit: ITV)

The sixth series of The Masked Singer returns to ITV1 on Saturday, January 4 at 7pm

