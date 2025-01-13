Macy Gray’s history of throwing a strop on The Masked Singer revealed following appearances on Australian and US series

Macy Gray’s diva strop on The Masked Singer UK was not the first time she caused a commotion in the franchise.

The iconic singer has made headlines in recent days following her stint on the ITV show over the weekend. Dressed as Toad in the Hole, Macy was voted off but stormed off and reportedly took an hour to return to the stage before her reveal.

However, it turns out that wasn’t the first time Macy has caused a ruckus on The Masked Singer.

Macy appeared on several other versions of the show (Credit: YouTube)

Macy Gray ‘refused to leave’ The Masked Singer Australia

Back in 2021, Macy starred in the Australian version of The Masked Singer as Atlantis in its third series. However, when she was voted off, she reportedly refused to leave the show.

“Macy Gray had such passion for The Masked Singer that when she was told that she had to leave the show, which you saw last night, she refused to leave the show,” said one of the show’s judges, Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes.

“She said: ‘No, I’m continuing in the show,’ and there had to be a discussion which went for quite a while as to: ‘No, you have to leave.’ She said: ‘No, I’m not leaving.’ The thing is, we can’t do the end of the show unless the head comes off.”

The singer ended up taking a tumble (Credit: YouTube)

Macy Gray on The Masked Singer US

Macy then returned to the franchise in 2023, competing in The Masked Singer US. But things took a dramatic turn when she was unmasked on the show.

Macy ended up throwing herself on the floor as she struggled to remove her mask. Host Nick Cannon looked on baffled.

A security guard then had to come on stage to help Macy stand up. The guard and Nick helped her remove the mask.

Once she was unmasked, Macy appeared to be overjoyed to be on the show – unlike when she was revealed on the UK show recently.

Macy was unimpressed for being voted off (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett on Macy’s diva strop

Meanwhile, the UK show’s host Joel Dommett has also spoken out about Macy storming off.

Speaking to Paddy McGuinness on BBC Radio 2 yesterday (Sunday, January 12), he said: “You can’t be vexed when you’re dressed as a toad.

“In my professional career – I love Macy, she is incredible, great voice – but I have never witnessed anything more funny than a 6ft toad storming off. It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” he then added.

