Why ‘blindsided’ Macy Gray really stormed off The Masked Singer as Joel Dommett and Maya Jama poke fun

The Masked Singer descended into chaos over the weekend as American singer Macy Gray stormed off stage.

Now, the reason behind her dramatic departure has been ‘revealed’ as show stars Joel Dommett and Maya Jama poke fun.

Macy wasn’t happy to be voted off the show (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer star Macy Gray storms off

On Saturday night’s episode (January 11) of The Masked Singer, Toad in the Hole was voted off the show.

However, rather than being gracious in defeat, Toad stormed off and reportedly took an hour to return to the stage.

Toad was then revealed to be American singer Macy Gray. It’s safe to say she seemed very put out by being voted off so early in the competition.

According to an insider, Macy was “blindsided” by being voted off. This was especially considering how well she’d done on the American version of the show.

“Macy was almost shell-shocked to start with and was basically gutted to be out so early because she really enjoyed being on the American version – when obviously she did brilliantly – so was totally blindsided. It was the shock of it for her as well as the upset and in that moment she had a very raw, human reaction and wanted out,” they told The Sun.

Joel poked fun at Macy (Credit: ITV)

‘Funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life’

Now, show host Joel Dommett has spoken out about Macy storming off – and he wasn’t very sympathetic!

Speaking to Paddy McGuinness on BBC Radio 2 yesterday (Sunday, January 12), he said: “This is why The Masked Singer is so good, it doesn’t matter if you’re a good singer or if you’re not, the show doesn’t sit in either camp.

“The case with Macy is she is a legend, she has a recognisable voice and she might as well go because we all know it is her, and they put the other person through because we still don’t know who they are,” he then continued.

“If you go home early though it is a win-win situation because you get the same money and you don’t have to do anything else,” he then continued.

“You can’t be vexed when you’re dressed as a toad. In my professional career – I love Macy, she is incredible, great voice – but I have never witnessed anything more funny than a 6ft toad storming off. It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” he then added.

Maya poked fun (Credit: Instagram)

Maya Jama jokes about Macy Gray storming off on The Masked Singer

Show judge Maya Jama also poked fun at Macy’s exit. She uploaded a short TikTok video posted by the official ITVX account of Macy storming off to her story.

It was captioned: “Me at any minor inconvenience.”

