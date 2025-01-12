Bosses of The Masked Singer spent “ages” desperately pleading with Macy Gray to return to the stage following her shock storm off on last night’s show (Saturday, January 11).

Macy was unveiled on last night’s show. However, she didn’t have the best reaction to being voted out of the competition.

Toad in the Hole stormed off (Credit: ITV)

Macy Gray storms off on The Masked Singer

Another celebrity was unmasked on the hit ITV show, The Masked Singer last night.

At the end of the show, the judges revealed that Toad in the Hole had been voted off. However, rather than staying on stage, Toad in the Hole decided to storm off, leaving the judges and host Joel Dommett baffled.

“Sorry Toad,” Jonathan Ross quipped as the masked star took their exit.

An awkward few moments passed as Toad failed to return to the stage, leaving the judges and Joel looking shocked and unsure.

The masked star then did return – and was unveiled as iconic American singer, Macy Gray.

However, the 57-year-old didn’t look too happy to be out of the competition so early…

Macy reportedly took almost an hour to return to the stage (Credit: ITV)

Bosses spent ‘ages’ convincing Macy Gray to return to The Masked Singer stage

However, according to The Sun, Macy’s return to the stage took a little longer than was shown on stage. A lot, lot longer.

According to the publication, bosses spent almost an hour attempting to convince the American singer to return to the stage.

“This has never happened on The Masked Singer before. When Macy stormed off stage everyone was frozen in shock but as soon as she reached backstage, crew removed her mask so they could talk her down,” a source claimed.

“Macy was almost shellshocked to start with and was basically gutted to be out so early because she really enjoyed being on the American version – when obviously she did brilliantly – so was totally blindsided. It was the shock of it for her as well as the upset and in that moment she had a very raw, human reaction and wanted out,” they then continued.

Macy’s exit interview was very awkward (Credit: ITV)

‘It was totally wild’

The source then continued.

“Obviously The Masked Singer isn’t a singing competition and is just a bit of fun, so being voted off was no indication of her talent, but no one could believe a global superstar like Macy had lost it like this. It took everyone backstage ages to talk her round and poor Joel was on stage essentially doing a stand-up routine to try and keep things under control,” they then went on to say.

Eventually, bosses managed to convince Macy to return to the stage, be unmasked, and perform for a final time.

The source then went on to describe the incident as “totally wild”.

ED! has contacted Macy’s reps for comment. ITV declined to comment.

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday (January 18) at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

