The Masked Singer was hit with a shock elimination tonight (January 11) after Macy Gray was unveiled as Toad in the Hole. However, the US superstar didn’t take the news lightly and stormed off before revealing her identity.

Toad in the Hole found themselves in the bottom two alongside Bear after receiving the least amount of votes from the studio audience to remain. As a result, both characters had to perform one more time to convince the panel — Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan — and guest Suranne Jones to stay.

Toad in the Hole became the third contestant voted off (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer: Macy Gray revealed as Toad in the Hole after storming off

Unfortunately for Toad in the Hole, their time on the show came to an end after just two appearances.

After Bear was announced to be saved, Toad in the Hole immediately walked off the set after being unhappy with the result.

Awkwardly keeping the show going, host Joel Dommett admitted, “This has never happened before”.

When finally returning to the stage, the panel had various guesses for Toad in the Hole. However, Maya and Suranne were confident it was Macy Gray from their husky, unique tone.

Correct with their guesses, the whole panel was stunned by the US singer being on the show. Maya even revealed that she grew up singing Macy’s songs.

Macy, on the other hand, seemed unimpressed by the whole situation and only gave blunt responses during her unmasked interview with Joel. She looked very emotional that she wouldn’t be returning and unbothered about anything else.

Macy was unimpressed for being voted off (Credit: ITV)

Viewers brand Macy a ‘diva’ following awkward exit

Viewers immediately picked up on the awkwardness and even called the Grammy winner a “sore loser” for how she acted for being voted out.

“Nah why is she such a sore loser! I love her but [bleeping] hell!” one user wrote on X.

“Well the UK now think that Macy Gray is a stuck up [bleep]. Miserable cow. Good luck Bear!” another person shared.

“Oh my days. That was painful. Poor Joel. Good old Jonathan helping to fill in the gaps due to Macy Gray being a total [bleep]. If she wanted to win, then she should have covered up her voice as it was sooo blooming obvious!” a third person wrote.

“Macy Gray… what an embarrassment!!!” a fourth user said.

“Wow Macy Gray was not happy at all. Amazing voice and talent but what a diva! She’s dressed as a toad in a hole on Saturday night TV … she really needs to get over herself,” a fifth viewer insisted.

“Macy Gray. One hit wonder but thinks she’s diva enough to behave like Elton John or Mariah Carey,” a sixth person shared.

