The sixth series of The Masked Singer UK is back in full swing and already viewers are tirelessly trying to figure out which stars are underneath the wild costumes with their own theories.

During last weekend’s launch, Spag Bol was the first contestant to be voted out and revealed to be GMB star Kate Garraway. Later in the same episode, Pegasus became the second costume unmasked and unveiled as Bake Off presenter Prue Leith.

With two celebrities unmasked, 10 more contestants still remain a mystery. Or do they? Here’s our round-up of the best fan theories…

Could Andrea be Snail? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Masked Singer theories: Fans believe Snail could be a ’90s superstar

Following their impressive first performance of Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, viewers were confident that Snail could be a recording artist.

With a clue package giving off Bridgerton vibes, fans believe they figured out Snail’s identity as The Corrs lead singer Andrea Corr from their voice alone.

“Snail is Andrea Corr I have zero doubt about it. I’ve been listening to the Corrs on repeat since 1998,” one user wrote on X.

“This is absolutely Andrea Corr. The way she moves her arms when singing and the little flourishes on some of the notes just matches the way she performs,” another person shared.

“I’m still adamant that Andrea Corr is Snail. Certainly sounds like her and the hand/arm movements match too. Plus the clues can be linked in too,” a third remarked.

“Snail sounds like Andrea Corr,” a fourth shared.

In their VT, Snail referenced The Corrs’ single Irresistible and also had a “Welcome Home” sign on their costume, which is the name of the Irish documentary Andrea featured in. A baby was also shown. While the 50-year-old musician is a mother to two children, she is also the youngest member of her band.

Other popular guesses for Snail include Nicola Coughlan, Kimberley Walsh, Emma Willis and Emma Bunton.

Could Tattoo finally be Kym Marsh?

Tattoo’s performance of Murder on the Dancefloor was not only impressive but indicated that performing might be something they do for a living.

While their clue package didn’t give off any major hints, viewers believe the show may have finally booked Kym Marsh. The former Hear’Say singer and Corrie star has been commonly guessed in each series but has yet to take part. But, could that be about to change?

“Tattoo is Kym Marsh. Michelle was fiery in Corrie and had a lot of heartbreak on there,” one user insisted.

“But something is screaming Kym Marsh for Tattoo,” another said.

“Tattoo Kym Marsh…. i said snail cos of clues, but tattoo sounds like her!” a third shared.

“Tattoo HAS to be Kym Marsh right?” a fourth person questioned.

Kym Marsh tipped to be Tattoo (Credit: Splashnews.com)

In the clue package, All Saints singer Natalie Appleton was shown, who previously competed on The Masked Singer as Fawn. Previously, Kym was tipped to be Fawn before the character was finally unveiled during that series’ finale. Crown’s were also shown, which could be a link to Hear’Say performing at the Royal Variety Performance in the early 2000s.

Other popular guesses include Stacey Solomon, Alesha Dixon and Sheridan Smith.

Masked Singer theories: People are unsure about Teeth’s gender

Teeth kicked off series six and immediately had viewers flustered. Singing Tony Christie’s (Is This the Way to) Amarillo, viewers, as well as the panel, seem unsure about their gender.

In their clue package, they referenced “going for gold” and having to be “cool, calm and collected”. For people’s male guesses, Alan Carr and Rob Beckett appear popular.

“Teeth is clearly Alan Carr,” one user said, while another shared: “Alan Carr is Teeth? I think so!”

“Teeth could be Rob Beckett but I strangely think it could be a woman,” another viewer believed.

Another agreed, writing: “That sounds like Rob Beckett for Teeth.”

Alan Carr is a popular guess for Teeth (Credit: Splashnews.com)

On the other hand, many fans believe Teeth could be female.

“I’m thinking Denise Welch for some reason for Teeth,” one person said.

“Teeth is a female footballer either Alex Scott or Mary Earps,” another insisted.

Dressed Crab tipped to be an American singer

After singing Lean On Me by Bill Withers, it’s clear that Dressed Crab is a well-trained singer. Their clue package contained an American football helmet, gold coins, a film roll and an NDA contract.

While stating they’re “not just about the material things in life”, Crab insisted “good style can make anybody feel like a somebody”.

With such a distinctive tone to their voice, fans believe is US singer Gregory Porter.

“Crab is Gregory Porter hence the NDA form clue (Disclosure),” one person said.

“#Crab is definitely Gregory Porter,” another user shared.

“I reckon dressed crab is Gregory Porter,” a third said.

“Crab is most definitely Gregory Porter,” a fourth stated.

Other popular guesses for Dressed Crab include Billy Porter, Billy Ocean and Seal.

Is US singer Gregory Porter Dressed Crab? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Could Kingfisher be a popular comedian?

As soon as Kingfisher sang The Rainbow Connection by Jim Henson, viewers were confident they might be a comedian.

In their VT, dog treats, a blue vase, a net, a radio and a tag that reads Harry was shown. Could Harry Hill be too obvious? Many don’t believe so.

“Only one I’m confident of so far is Harry Hill as Kingfisher,” one user said.

“I’m convinced Kingfisher is Harry Hill,” another user agreed.

“Harry Hill is a good shout there for kingfisher,” a third stated.

From one comedian to another, Bob Mortimer is also a very popular guess.

“Just watching The Masked Singer. Kingfisher is an easy guess, it’s Bob Mortimer,” one user shared.

“Kingfisher has to be Bob Mortimer,” another insisted.

“Just catching up with last night’s programme. No shadow of a doubt, Kingfisher is Bob Mortimer. Love you Bob,” a confident viewer shared.

Could comedian Bob Mortimer be Kingfisher? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bush tipped to be an EastEnders icon

While Bush’s performance of Wake Up Boo by The Boo Radleys might have disclosed the fact that they aren’t a professional singer, that still hasn’t stopped viewers from confidently guessing who they might be.

In their VT, they were seen holding up a “Best Bush in Show” award. A wig as well as a judge gavel was also shown. They also hinted at a theatre background.

With her character Sonia Fowler currently off-screen in prison in EastEnders, fans believe Natalie Cassidy might be using her free time to perform as a singing bush.

“Bush is Natalie Cassidy, mark my words,” one user said.

“Convinced Bush is Natalie Cassidy. I know that voice,” another shared.

“Bush has to be Natalie Cassidy, so distinctive,” a third stated.

“There is no way Bush isn’t Natalie Cassidy!!!” a fourth person shared.

Fans strongly believe EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy is Bush (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Having pursued acting since the early 1990s, Natalie has starred in various plays over the years. The connection to the wig and judge gavel could be a reference to the time she was a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2021.

Over the years, she has been nominated for countless awards, including Best Actress at The British Soap Awards.

Could Pufferfish be a Glee star?

Pufferfish kicked off the second episode of series six and wowed everyone with their voice. Singing Chappell Roan’s smash Good Luck, Babe!, their performance implied that performing on stage is what they were born to do.

With their clues hinting that they are American, they said being a “speedy learner runs in the family”. In addition to a rubber spider on a hairbrush, they were seen squashing a rubber chicken with their blue platform boot and catching an American football. The message “You were great” was also written on a bunch of flowers signed by SJP, which could be the initials for Sex in the City star Sarah Jessica Parker. Pufferfish referenced being in “the real world” and “the ocean”.

While many guesses consisted of female celebrities from Jamie Lynn Spears, Gwen Stefani and Nicole Richie, fans are confident they could be Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel in Glee.

“Chris Colfer? #themaskedsingeruk,” one user wrote.

“Pufferfish is @chriscolfer,” another person shared.

In response, someone replied: “It is! Thank god someone else gets it!”

Could Pufferfish be Glee actor Chris Colfer? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

With vocals that sound similar to Chris’, some of the clues also seem to add up. In an episode of Glee, his character Kurt claimed to be a football player. In the show, Sarah Jessica Parker has a recurring role as Isabelle Wright, who is a mentor for Kurt. Chris also wrote his own fantasy book series, The Land of Stories, which could link to the “real world” and “ocean” references.

Masked Singer theories: Is Wolf a 1980s icon?

When Wolf performed for the first time, viewers were confident that they couldn’t mistake that voice for anyone else. Singing David Bowie’s number one hit Let’s Dance, it certainly didn’t appear to be the first time they’ve stepped onto a stage.

In their VT, a T-shirt on a rack read the word “wolfpack”. Wolf was also seen wearing a mitre. “If the three little pigs had listened to my advice, no huffin’, no puffin’, would have blown those houses down,” they said. A model boat-building set was captured on a table.

While the clues were all over the place, fans are still adamant that Wolf is Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow.

Could Wolf be Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Wolf has to be Marti Pellow, can’t disguise THAT amazing voice!” one user said.

“Marti Pellow is definitely the Wolf,” another shared.

“Marti Pellow is 100% Wolf on The Masked Singer!! Loved it,” a third remarked.

“I‘m 90% convinced that Wolf is Marti Pellow. Engaged to Eileen Catterson who is a model. And he was on Broadway playing roles in Jekyll and Hyde and Chicago,” a fourth viewer shared.

Toad in the Hole sounds an awful lot like a Grammy Award winner

Toad in the Hole’s performance of Amy Winehouse’s Valerie showed off their unique, husky tone. But, who could it be?

In their VT, they made a couple of Australian references. Ahead of their performance, they said they would try not to “croak” and “stumble”. Toad also walked past a sold-out sign that read “Toad And The Fish”. A paperboy-style bag was also shown with loads of letters.

With such a distinctive voice, fans immediately thought it was Macy Gray.

“Toad in the Hole is surely Macy Gray, you can’t disguise that voice,” one user wrote.

“That’s got to be Macy Gray,” another person shared.

“Toad in the Hole HAS to be Macy Gray,” a third remarked.

“As soon as I heard Toad In The Hole’s voice, I knew instantly it was Macy Gray!” a fourth person insisted.

“Not even trying to disguise her voice! FROG IS MACY GRAY,” another said.

Could Macy Gray be giving The Masked Singer another shot? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Having already competed on the Australian version of The Masked Singer, the Australian references could link to her time on the show. Macy’s signature hit I Try also references stumbling. Outside of singing, she is also an actress and previously starred in the movie The Paperboy. No stranger to the stage, Macy has embarked on many sold-out shows.

Masked Singer theories: Fans believe Bear could be a legendary actor

For the final performance of episode two, Bear took to the stage and sang a rendition of You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two from the musical Oliver!

With references to the West End and theatre, they made obvious hints of an acting background in their clue package. A coffee cup was displayed as well as several globes. “The stage is set, the audience awaits, and I am hungry for the competition,” Bear expressed. A “break a leg” sign was also displayed.

Their performance left viewers believing Bear was an older male, with many strongly believing they could be Ted Lasso star Anthony Head.

“Bear has got to be Anthony Head. Classical actor, coffee and lives in mud – I think his wife runs an animal sanctuary or something,” one user shared.

“Bear is Anthony Head,” another person stated.

“I’ll lose my mind if Anthony Head is Bear since I’m rewatching Buffy,” a third said.

“Anthony Head did a coffee commercial years ago. He’s definitely Bear,” a fourth viewer shared.

Could Bear be Anthony Head? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

With such a huge acting resume, Anthony has portrayed countless roles over the years, including many theatre characters. To date, he has won three Golden Globe Awards, linking to the globes shown in the VT. The phrase “break a leg” is often said before a performance of some kind.

In the 1980s, Anthony starred in the Nescafe Gold Blend commercial alongside Sharon Maughan and Tony Head, linking to the coffee cup.

The next episode of The Masked Singer will air Saturday January 11 at 7pm

Read more: The Masked Singer UK: Spag Bol eliminated first and unveiled as Kate Garraway

Are you loving The Masked Singer UK? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.