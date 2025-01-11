Fans are confident that Wolf on The Masked Singer is Wet Wet Wet star Marti Pellow from just two performances.

Wolf made their first appearance on the ITV show last Sunday where they performed David Bowie’s ’80s hit Let’s Dance. With impressive vocals, viewers were immediately confident they were a professional singer.

For tonight’s episode, Wolf took to the stage for the second time and sang Barry Manilow’s Copacabana (At the Copa) for this week’s holiday theme.

Wolf performing on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer: Fans believe Marti Pellow is Wolf

With clue packages pointing viewers in different directions, many are convinced from the profound vocals that music icon Marti Pellow is underneath the mask.

“Wolf is Marti Pellow for sure,” one user wrote on X.

“Wolf is definitely Marti Pellow!” another person shared.

“I said it last week, and still saying it for week 2… wolf = Marti Pellow,” a third remarked.

“Wolf is Marti Pellow 100%,” a fourth user said.

“After hearing him sing I’m certain it’s Marti Pellow,” a fifth viewer stated.

“Wolf slipping into a Scottish accent there, hello Marti Pellow!” another wrote.

While fans are convinced Wolf is Marti Pellow, the panel had other guesses (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The panel’s guesses

Joining the panelists — Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan — this week was former Corrie actor Suranne Jones.

The 46-year-old guessed Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley while Davina said Duran Duran star Simon Le Bon.

Maya, who joined the show this year to replace Rita Ora, guessed Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Uri. In contrast, chat show host Jonathan Ross guessed My Family actor Robert Lindsay.

