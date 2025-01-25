We’re five episodes into the new series of The Masked Singer and viewers believe they have worked out the identity of Snail as The Corrs beauty Andrea Corr.

During each of Snail’s performances, they have continuously proved they can sing. Popular guesses from the public over time have varied from Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, Emma Willis, and Nicola Coughlan.

However, following tonight’s performance of Wilson Phillips’ Hold On, fans are confident that Irish singer Andrea is underneath the green costume.

Fans believe Snail is a recording artist (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer viewers believe Snail is Andrea Corr

“Andrea Corr is Snail, certain of it,” one user wrote on X.

“Snail is Andrea Corr. Love her,” another person shared.

“I’m agreeing with the Andrea Corr guesses,” a third remarked.

“Snail sounds like Andrea Corr… Unmistakable Irish twang in that voice and the clue song checks out cos Wilson Phillips was made up by two pairs of sisters, and The Corrs had three sisters…” a fourth viewer wrote.

“Snail is Andrea Corr. Picture of Duncan James, he’s in Blue. Corrs album In Blue. Plus it really sounds like her,” a fifth wrote.

Fans are confident Snail is Andrea Corr (Credit: Cover Images)

Snail clues

In some of their clue packages so far, Snail has said they are “more worldly than you think”.

She “might not be speedy”, but that won’t stop her from making her mark “at home and further afield”. Snail also hinted they’ve got “scandalous secrets” up their sleeve.

“I can look rather fancy here standing in lace, but sometimes in my mind, it can be up in space,” they once expressed.

With the clues pointing viewers in various directions, some of them directly add up to Andrea.

In their first VT, Snail referenced The Corrs’ single Irresistible and also had a “Welcome Home” sign on their costume, which is the name of the Irish documentary she featured in.

A baby was also shown. While the 50-year-old musician is a mother to two children, Andrea is also the youngest member of her chart-topping band.

Last weekend, Snail was seen unpacking an umbrella from a package. In 2011, Andrea released a single titled Tinseltown in the Rain.

White angel wings were also shown, which could be a link to The Corrs’ 2004 album Borrowed Heaven, which also featured the single Angel.

Snail also referred to themselves as someone who was “full of dreams”. The Corrs famously covered Fleetwood Mac’s hit Dreams in the 90s.

A photo frame of Duncan James was on display tonight, who was in the boy band Blue. The Corrs released an album titled In Blue.

Read more: The Masked Singer fans ‘work out’ Wolf’s identity as Wet Wet Wet star Marti Pellow

Who do you think Snail is? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.