After weeks of guessing, The Masked Singer fans are confident they have worked out the identity of Pufferfish as West End star Samantha Barks.

Throughout the competition, Pufferfish has shown off their powerhouse vocals to a handful of big pop songs from Chappell Roan’s Good Luck Babe! to Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun. Naturally, viewers believe they could be an established recording artist with popular guesses including Gwen Stefani, Nadine Coyle, Katy Perry, and Perrie Edwards.

Following tonight’s performance, the panel guessed a range of names from Tori Kelly to Emma Watson. However, fans are convinced it is actor Samantha Barks underneath the prickly costume.

While Samantha is known for her work in the West End and has secured many musical roles, including Frozen, Pretty Woman, and Les Miserables, she has also starred in countless films.

While their identity hasn’t been revealed, Pufferfish is someone who can sing (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer viewers believe Pufferfish is Samantha Barks

“The France flag on the suitcase just clarifies pufferfish is Samantha Barks…that’s a reference to Les Mis,” one user wrote on X.

“Pufferfish is definitely Samantha Barks,” another person shared.

“Pufferfish HAS TO BE Samantha Barks,” a third remarked.

“That’s got to be Samantha Barks. The French flag was reference to Les Mis,” a fourth viewer said.

“Defo think pufferfish is samantha barks,” a fifth person shared.

“Samantha Barks 1000% percent!” a sixth fan wrote.

While Pufferfish remains unmasked, fans believe they are Samantha Barks (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pufferfish clues

During Pufferfish’s first VT, they were seen squashing a rubber chicken with their blue platform boot and catching an American football.

While Samantha might be British, the USA reference could relate to her husband, Alex Michael Stoll, being an American. However, the rubber chicken might link to her voice role in the cartoon show Robot Chicken.

A message “You were great” was also written on a bunch of flowers signed by SJP, which could be the initials for Sex in the City star Sarah Jessica Parker. In 2017, Samantha starred in the musical Honeymoon in Vegas, which is based on the film Sarah featured in.

Samantha was born in the Isle of Man, which could be why Pufferfish has continued to mention the ocean.

While subtly referencing the EastEnders character Angie Watts, who was famously played by Anita Dobson, Samantha acted alongside Anita in the 2022 film Tomorrow Morning.

In 2013, Samantha starred as Elena Baker in the fanfiction show Glee: The Future of Us.

Pufferfish were captured writing in a diary that read “five-year diary.” In 2016, Samantha appeared in the musical The Last Five Years. A piece of paper said, “Jury Duty Summons.” A couple of years ago, she was a judge on Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream.

