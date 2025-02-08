The Masked Singer semi-final is well underway, with Joel Dommett serving us another episode of crazy costumes and clue-filled performances.

Tonight, viewers are cosying up on their sofas and preparing for the semi-final’s double unmasking, ahead of next week’s finale, where the identity of the final three stars will be revealed.

As the competition heats up, as do the judge’s guesses. This evening, fans have been left stunned as Bear was unmasked to reveal a popular artist. But plenty of viewers have no clue who he is…

Bear blew the judges away with his singing (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer semi-final unmasking

On tonight’s show the true identity of Bear was revealed after Wolf, Bush, Pufferfish and Dress crab were put through to the final (for now).

Beneath his fluffy mask, none other than rapper and producer Example hid beneath! However, a ton of The Masked Singer fans were left scratching their heads, with no clue who the hitmaker is!

Meanwhile, ITV viewers have taken it upon themselves to flock to social media and share their candid thoughts.

One penned: “The nation as one says ‘who the [bleep] is that?'”

Another said: “Not a clue who this bloke is.”

A third added: “Couldn’t name one of his songs.”

“Who is he then,” chimed in another.

Well, Maya Jama seemed to hit the nail on the head as just minutes before Bear’s identity was revealed, she guessed he was the Kickstarts singer

Did you guess Bear was Example?

Example is a popular hitmaker (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer final

Next week, the series will come to an end! Awww!

The final episode of The Masked Singer is scheduled to air on Saturday, February 15 – and of course, three finalists will be unmasked before the winner is crowned.

The celebrity panelists Maya Jama, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall are required to guess the celebrity behind the mask. Evidently, these stars will be doing their best to evade guesses now they have made it this far, with more clues and even misleading red herrings.

Will you guess who is beneath the mask before they are unveiled?

Watch The Masked Singer on ITVX or tune in next week on ITV1.

