Tonight, The Masked Singer treated viewers to another DOUBLE elimination, unmasking two celebs and leaving viewers at home scratching their heads!

This evening, host Joel Dommett chanted along with the audience who were eager to see the identities of Bear and Bush.

Just a week away from the finale, which will air next weekend, Bear and Bush’s identities were revealed.

But can you believe who was lurking underneath!?

The Masked Singer elimination: Bush revealed

On tonight’s show Bush was revealed to be EastEnders legend Natalie Cassidy.

Of course, fans have a lot to say, with many pointing out that the judges should have guessed Bush’s identity long ago! Some even claimed that Bush sounded just like herself the entire time.

One penned: “Least biggest shock and how they didn’t get it shows the programme isn’t credible.”

“Knew it,” added another.

“Knew it was Natalie Cassidy, how the panel never got that was beyond me. She sounded exactly like herself every week,” exclaimed a third.

A fourth agreed: “Natalie Cassidy!!! I knew it!”

But they weren’t the only contestant who was unmasked! Bear was also revealed…

The Masked Singer viewers baffled as Bush gets through

Celebrity judges Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and guest judge Richard E. Grant couldn’t believe their eyes as Bear was revealed as none other than rapper Example tonight.

Elsewhere, some viewers weren’t convinced as Bush made it through for an extra performance, ahead of Bear.

Fans were left reeling with the verdict, with plenty expressing their surprise on X (formerly Twitter).

“Bush better not win this,” said one.

“Bush needs to go,” added another.

A third exclaimed: “Why is bush still on the competition? Surely has to be next to go out.”

However, Bush was later unveiled and missed out on the third spot in the final.

As the semi-final draws to a close the finale, which airs on February 15, looms closer.

We can’t wait to find out who is behind the final three masks!

