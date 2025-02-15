First look at The Masked Singer final – why panelist has left, top theories, favourite to win and returning stars back to duet

The Masked Singer final takes place tonight (February 15) – and the best-kept secret in TV is about to be revealed…

The beloved ITV show returns to screens to wrap up its sixth series. And after weeks of several famous faces being unmasked, only three remain inside their costumes: Dressed Crab, Pufferfish and Wolf.

And for one of them, they will be crowned The Masked Singer 2025 champion.

But why isn’t Mo Gilligan returning? Who is the clear favourite to win? And what famous faces are making a return? Keep on reading to find out…

Mo will not be at the final tonight (Credit: ITV)

Where is The Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan?

For this year’s series, judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan all returned.

However, Rita Ora – who had been on the show since the start in 2020 – was replaced by Maya Jama, with the Love Island host making her debut on the panel.

In last week’s semi-final episode, though, Mo was nowhere to be seen. Stepping in to fill his seat on the panel was Richard E Grant. It was reported that Mo’s absence was down to a clash with his other work commitments.

And fans hoping to see him at the final tonight (February 15) will be disappointed. Again, Mo won’t be on the panel. Instead, the show has recruited last year’s winner, Danny Jones, to fill his seat.

Dressed Crab has got plenty of fans talking (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer final – top theories

The three remaining masked celebs are Dressed Crab, Pufferfish and Wolf.

And for the past few weeks, the judges and fans alike have been scratching their heads, trying to figure out the famous face behind the mask.

Dressed Crab could be singing sensation Gregory Porter, according to fans. Some of their clues have included water, fashion and American football and water.

The singer’s debut album is called Water and he used to play American football at university…

Pufferfish is a singer with pipes (Credit: ITV)

Who is Pufferfish?

Meanwhile, Pufferfish has shown off their powerhouse vocals throughout the competition to a handful of big pop songs. What’s more, fans are certain that it is actor Samantha Barks underneath the prickly costume.

Samantha is known for her work in the West End and has secured many musical roles, including Frozen, Pretty Woman and also Les Misérables.

Fans are certain Wolf is Marti Pellow as a result of his unmistakeable voice and various clues (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer – Wolf theories

And as for Wolf, for weeks, Wet Wet Wet fans have been convinced that the voice behind the costume is none other than 1980s heart-throb Marti Pellow.

In the clue packages, there have been umbrellas (that you use when it’s wet wet wet out); Angel from Buffy’s eyes in a picture frame (Marti had a smash hit with the single Angel Eyes); as well as the fact he works well alone or in a pack (a reference to him going solo).

The Masked Singer final – favourite to win

The Masked Singer fans have a clear favourite they want to win.

In an exclusive poll conducted by ED!, the majority of our readers chose Wolf as their winner – bagging 52% of the vote.

Up next was Pufferfish (27%), followed by Dressed Crab (20%).

Keala will also be back for a duet (Credit: ITV)

Who is returning to The Masked Singer for the final?

Fans can expect several returning faces at The Masked Final this weekend.

Wolf will be duetting with 2023 star Knitting – who is Claire Richards. Pufferfish, meanwhile, will share the stage with Piranha, also known as last year’s winner Danny Jones.

And as for Dressed Crab, they will be showing off their vocal chops also alongside Air Fryer. Of course, Air Fryer was unmasked in 2024 as Keala Settle.

The Masked Singer final takes place at 7pm on ITV1 on Saturday February 15.

