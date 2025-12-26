11 Masked Singer secrets ITV wants to keep hidden from fans, including strict costume rules and audience ejected

Since 2020, The Masked Singer has become a staple of the ITV schedule – but in that time there has been many secrets behind the scenes we’ve never realised.

It really feels like we’ve been waiting forever for a new series. Fortunately, that wait is over, with a Christmas special arriving on screens on December 26 before we get a whole new series in the New Year.

As celebrities suit up into some more obscure characters, we can expect plenty of music, laughs and outrageous moments as the judges try and work out the famous face that is hiding behind the mask.

In the meantime, however, you might have some Masked Singer withdrawal. Fortunately, we have the perfect remedy, as we’ve rounded up some of the biggest behind-the-scenes secrets about The Masked Singer…

Contestants are only allowed in their costumes for 20 minutes (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer secrets – Celebs given last-minute touch-ups

When the celebrities are unmasked, they always manage to look perfect. But how is that possible in such sweaty, restrictive outfits?

Well, on the US show at least, celebrities are given a short window of time between the elimination and unmasking to get touched up backstage, according to an earlier report by Entertainment Weekly.

Costume time limits

It doesn’t take a genius to work out that those costumes are uncomfortable. So it makes sense that producers allow contestants to wear their costumes for at most 20 minutes.

Producers Derek McLean and Daniel Nettleton previously said that they took a leaf out of Disney’s book.

“We took inspiration from Disney,” they told The Sun. “That’s how long Minnie and Mickey Mouse can be in their costumes before going doolally. We ended up being quite strict about it. You don’t want celebrities in costumes going crazy all over the place.”

The Masked Singer’s studio audiences are sent away pre-reveal

Ironically, as the audience chants “take it off”, the contestant won’t actually unmask in front of them. In order to preserve secrecy, the audience is sent out – and they aren’t happy about it.

“We record the whole show and then they get to the bit where they go ‘take it off, take it off’, they go to take off the mask and that’s the point where, we then get rid of the audience so they can then keep it a secret,” judge Mo Gilligan explained on Sunday Brunch.

“The entire audience leaves, and they’re very angry about that. And when we get rid of the audience, we go ‘take it off, take it off’ and we reveal who it is.”

Secret identities

Chameleon was known by the codename ‘Light’ (Credit: ITV)

To add yet another layer of secrecy, contestants are given a code name, according to HELLO!.

Former Labour Party MP Alan Johnson, who was the Pharaoh, was called Stamp. Patsy Palmer, who was Butterfly, was known as Square, which may well be a reference to her time on EastEnders’ Albert Square. Ironically, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins, who was the Chameleon, was referred to as Light. We see what you did there, ITV…!

People were banned from talking to the contestants

“I was home secretary in charge of MI5 and I always thought the producers could teach the security services a thing or two about staying incognito,” former contestant Alan Johnson remarked.

“You have to have an assumed name. I was Mr Larkin for some reason. And when you do the show itself, you get a hooded top. On the front, it’s got in big letters: ‘DON’T SPEAK TO ME.’”

Contestants wore extensive disguises. (Image: ITV)

The Masked Singer are masters of disguise

Even when they’re out of costume, celebrities wear elaborate disguises to hide their identities.

According to Alan, contestants had to wear a balaclava, a Lone Ranger-inspired eye mask, a reflective eye mask and a hooded top, which is strictly worn with the hood up at all times.

An extensive (and expensive) contract

As fun as The Masked Singer is, it involves a lot of paperwork. The celebrities who sign up are required to sign a rigid contract that prevents them from revealing their identity — even to families and friends.

“It was written into their contracts that they couldn’t tell anyone, even their families, what was going on,” a show boss previously shared. “In the end, they were as worried about their secret getting out as we were.”

Alan was able to choose his character. (Image: ITV)

Contestants choose their own character

“Contestants are given a list of names to choose from,” Alan revealed.

“I chose Pharaoh and wore a beautiful costume. I had to have postcards made with Pharaoh on the front because of people asking me for a picture for their kids.”

Top-secret rehearsal space

To prepare for their musical debuts, contestants are given training and the space to rehearse six songs. They do this in a warehouse near London’s Kings Cross.

“There was a really talented pianist there, a musical director, two assistants and a team to get you up to speed,” Alan added.

The Masked Singer secrets – Phones under a strict ban

To prevent leaks, all phones were banned: and the judges are no exception.

Jonathan Ross previously shared that Rita Ora got “told off” for using her phone before having it taken away from her. Likewise, The Mirror reported that Mo and Maya Jama also had their phones taken from them.

Jonathan Ross claimed that Rita Ora got ‘told off’ for using her phone (Credit: ITV)

Only a small number of people know the celebrities’ identities

Joel Dommett previously shared that only six people know the celebrities’ true identities.

“That’s two producers, a clues team person, a makeup person and a costume person, and that’s basically it, the only people who know,” he said.

“The level of secrecy is so insane, the way the studio is done is you have all of us in one half of the studio, and the other side of the studio is the preparation for all the characters.”

The Masked Singer Christmas special will be available on ITV/ITVX on December 26.

