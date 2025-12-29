The Masked Singer 2026: Characters and full costume line-up as start date announced

The masks are back out of storage and the guessing game is almost ready to begin again. After a festive reminder of just how bonkers and brilliant the show can be, The Masked Singer is returning to ITV with a brand new line-up of characters and celebrities waiting to be unmasked.

Viewers were treated to a Christmas special on Boxing Day, which ended with Dermot O’Leary crowned the winner as Mistletoe. Now attention turns firmly to the new full series, which is only days away from launching.

So when does The Masked Singer return, and who are the mysterious characters taking part this year? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big weekend.

The characters for the new series of The Masked Singer have been revealed (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer 2026 characters revealed

The 2026 series of The Masked Singer will once again feature 12 celebrities, all hiding their identities behind elaborate and often ridiculous costumes. As ever, the aim of the game is for the panel – and viewers at home – to work out who is singing before they are eliminated and revealed.

ITV has now unveiled the full list of characters, and it’s safe to say the costume department has been having plenty of fun. This year’s line-up includes:

Moth

Can of Worms

Red Panda

Conkers

Arctic Fox

Toastie

Monkey Business

Yak

Sloth

Gargoyle

Disc Jockey

Teabag

Some early favourites are already emerging. Can of Worms has raised a few laughs, while Disc Jockey is giving strong novelty-costume energy. Arctic Fox looks oddly familiar too, with more than a few viewers convinced it resembles a recycled wolf outfit from a previous series.

Red Panda has caught the eye thanks to a firefighter-inspired look, inevitably prompting speculation about a possible acting connection. Sloth, meanwhile, arrives dressed like a throwback fitness icon, complete with workout gear.

There are 12 celebrities taking part and their costumes include Toastie, Teabag and Sloth (Credit: ITV)

Who is on the panel?

The panel is unchanged for the new series, with Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Mo Gilligan all returning to throw out wild guesses. Expect plenty of confident theories, questionable logic and, inevitably, repeated suggestions involving Mary Berry. Joel Dommett is also back as host.

Ahead of the launch, the panel has already picked out their favourite costumes. Maya revealed she is a fan of Monkey Business, calling it chic and cool. Jonathan praised the elegance of Moth, while Davina couldn’t choose between Conkers and Sloth. Mo singled out Red Panda, largely thanks to its firefighter outfit.

Dermot O’Leary won this year’s Christmas special as Mistletoe (Credit: ITV)

When does The Masked Singer start?

The good news is there’s not long to wait. The new series of The Masked Singer begins on Saturday January 3, 2026, on ITV1 and ITVX. The first episode starts at 6.30pm and runs until 8pm, with two celebrities being unmasked before the night is over.

The second episode follows immediately on Sunday January 4, again airing from 6.30pm to 8pm. By the end of the opening weekend, four singers will have been revealed, leaving just eight still in disguise.

With a fresh batch of bizarre costumes and another round of overconfident guessing, The Masked Singer looks set to kick off 2026 in exactly the way fans expect – loudly, colourfully and with plenty of debate long after the masks come off.

Read more: The most shocking Masked Singer moments: Macy Gray storming off; judge unmasked; costume mishap

The Masked Singer starts at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday January 3, 2026.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know which are your favourite characters from The Masked Singer?