The most shocking Masked Singer moments: Macy Gray storming off; judge unmasked; costume mishap

The Masked Singer is one of her wackiest TV shows ever made, so it’s no surprise there have been some shocking moments over the years.

Since the British version, hosted by Joel Dommett, premiered back in 2020, viewers have been gripped as they try to work out the famous faces behind the mask.

So, with the Christmas special airing today (December 26), ED! is taking a look back at the show’s wildest moments, both in the UK and overseas in the States. Hold on tight, there have been some, erm… crackers!

Macy Gray ended up making headlines for what was undoubtedly the greatest moment in the show’s history (Credit: ITV)

Macy Gray walks off The Masked Singer

Singing legend Macy Gray appeared on the UK version of the ITV show earlier this year as Toad in the Hole. After just two appearances on the show, she was sent packing after landing in the bottom two alongside Bear, who was later revealed as British rapper Example.

Host Joel Dommett tried to keep the show going and admitted: “This has never happened before,” after Macy immediately walked off. When she finally returned and revealed herself, reportedly a good hour later, the Grammy Award winner appeared visibly upset and annoyed about the situation.

10 months later, Macy explained why she decided to throw a strop for millions to see. She said on the GRIND 365 podcast: “I’m up there, singing my heart out and they picked a guy and the guy couldn’t even sing. It was like: ‘What am I doing here?'”

Rita left the show after being a judge since the start (Credit: ITV)

Rita Ora’s exit

Pop star Rita Ora first joined The Masked Singer panel back in 2020. And, after a few series of very wacky guesses, in 2024, it was announced that Rita would not be returning due to joining the panel on the US version. Charming!

As a result, show bosses brought in Love Island host Maya Jama to replace Rita – and fans couldn’t be more pleased with the switch-up. “Maya Jama is just phenomenal,” one user wrote on X at the time.

Someone else wrote: “I can’t think who Maya Jama has replaced on #MaskedSingerUK, but I already much prefer her!” Talk about a burn!

A third chimed in: “I wasn’t blown over by her casting, but Maya Jama has been such a refreshing addition to the panel!”

Now, the gorgeous presenter is a bonafide darling of Saturday night TV!

Stateside, one celeb’s mask fell off (Credit: YouTube)

The Masked Singer’s costume disaster

Back in 2022, the character McTerrier suffered a major blunder while on the US version of the show.

After they performed Loverboy’s Working for the Weekend, things took an awkward turn when McTerrier stumbled and their character’s head flew off and landed on the stage.

The person behind the mask was left scrambling to try and conceal their identity – which, somehow, they managed to do. However, it was eventually revealed that Food Network host Duff Goldman was behind the mask.

Not sure we’d have recognised Duff if McTerrier had jumped up and bitten us on the bum!

Davina was unmasked on the show (Credit: ITV)

Davina McCall unmasked on show

Back on our side of the pond, judge Davina McCall shocked fans when she was unveiled as Star during the Christmas Special last year.

Host Joel Dommett was joined by regular panelists Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan. Meanwhile, iconic comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders sat in for Davina and Maya Jama.

Star showed off their vocals to festive tunes Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and This Christmas. But in the biggest surprise of the night, Star was revealed to be judge Davina McCall. Joel previously joked that she wasn’t on the panel due to “diarrhoea”.

Mickey had enough wearing his costume so whipped it off (Credit: YouTube)

Mickey Rourke rips of mask

Controversial Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke appeared on the US version of the show in 2020. He ended up becoming the first star in the show’s history to voluntarily unmask himself.

On the show, he was behind the Gremlin costume. But three minutes after performing Ben E King’s Stand By Me, hellraiser Mickey decided to take off his costume.

As he pulled at his mask, Mickey told Stateside host Nick Cannon: “I wanna take this off right now.” This caused everyone to beg him to stop. Nick insisted: “Gremlin, you can’t do that! It’s not that part of the show yet!”

He went on: “We’ve lost control! It’s the Gremlin’s show!” Mickey then yanked off his mask.

We’ve got to say, after his Celebrity Big Brother appearance, it’s probably one of his tamer TV moments!

This year’s Christmas special

The 2025 Christmas special promises to bring more fun to the festivities, as viewers – and the panel – attempt to guess who’s behind the mask.

After that, the new series of the show begins, with a whole host of new stars – and even two bands – competing for the 2026 title. That starts on January 3 on ITV1.

In the meantime, the Masked Singer Christmas special airs on Friday (December 26) at at 7.30pm on ITV1.

