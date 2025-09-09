TV veteran Chris Tarrant has slammed the idea of taking part on The Masked Singer and I’m A Celebrity.

The 78-year-old, who is best known for hosting Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? before being replaced by Jeremy Clarkson, made the admission on Richard Herring’s podcast.

‘I can’t believe they make it’

“I still get asked to do dreadful things,” he complained. “The Masked Singer keeps coming up. I just think it’s a naff idea – ‘Tarrant slams Masked Singer!'”

“I don’t care,” he added. “It’s a naff idea. I can’t believe they make it.”

“And what’s next?” he asked. “You know, The Masked Chef? The Masked Knife Juggler? What else are they going to do?”

“So I said, ‘No thanks, I really don’t want to.'”

“And then my agent says, ‘Are you sure? And there’s this amount of money.’ And I go, ‘No, I really don’t’.”

Chris prefers a quieter life Chris prefers fishing to TV. (Image: Splash News)

He went on to explain that, since quitting TV, he prefers fishing to the silver screen.

“I stopped very publicly a couple of years ago,” he said. “I just resigned, I thought, ‘I’ve had enough now.’

“And to be honest, I haven’t missed television studios at all. I spent 50 years on them and I’m thinking, ‘I’d rather be fishing or going somewhere nice with my old lady or my kids.’ I’ve had a brilliant time since I stopped.”

Chris Tarrant on I’m A Celebrity While his agent is keen, Chris remains adamant. (Image: Splash News)

He went on to add that, despite his partner’s encouragement, he’s not keen on participating in I’m A Celebrity either.

“I certainly don’t want to do I’m A Celebrity and every year they ask me,” he said. “Of course I don’t.”

“I’ve done OK and I just think, ‘I really don’t want to do that.’

“My Missus was saying to me things like, ‘Oh darling, it would reignite your career.’ The last thing I want to do is reignite my career! I’m trying to stop!”

“We were talking about it because I sleep rough fishing and stuff, so I could do a lot of that. I could do maggots and things.”

“I just couldn’t stand the people, I really couldn’t,” he concluded.

