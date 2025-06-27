TV icon Chris Tarrant has opened up about his decision to step away from the spotlight after a career spanning more than five decades, admitting that personal loss and a health scare made him rethink everything.

In a new interview with MailOnline, the 78-year-old presenter, best known for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, revealed the reasons he chose to leave his 52-year television career behind.

Chris retired from his decades-long showbiz career in 2024. (Credit: Cover Images)

Why did Chris Tarrant leave Millionaire?

“52 years is a long time on air. I loved what I did. I had a really good time,” Chris reflected.

But it was the funerals of five close friends, including broadcasting legend Sir Terry Wogan, that sparked a turning point.

“I went to the funerals of five really good mates, who were about the same age as me. I thought, ‘I don’t know how long I’ve got left in life, but I don’t want to spend it locked away in a studio’,” he said.

Chris hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 1998 until 2014.

He briefly contemplated retirement after suffering a mini-stroke in 2014, which left him needing speech therapy.

“I had a lucky escape. I can chat to you now, [my body] is working. But I did have to have speech therapy. It took a while to get everything back. It was scary,” he admitted.

That life-altering health scare was another wake-up call, and one that pushed him to finally slow down.

The presenter and broadcaster is best known for hosting Who Wants to be a Millionaire?. (Credit: ITV)

‘I don’t need the money’

By the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Chris was ready to put work behind him completely.

In a previous interview with The Mirror in 2020, he said the global crisis gave him clarity.

“Lockdown started to get everything in a bit perspective, and I thought, ‘I’ve done this thing for 50 years. I don’t need the money’,” he mused.

He stepped away from the screen to finally live the life he’d missed.

“I went on safari with my two eldest grandkids. Jane [his wife] and I have just come back from Borneo. I’ve just come back from photographing bears in Alaska. Why the hell would I go for work for?” Chris joked.

Despite his high-profile career, Chris insists he doesn’t miss the glitz of television.

“I had a great time. I’ve had a brilliant life,” he said with a smile.

