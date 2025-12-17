Joel Dommett throws Masked Singer Christmas special into chaos as he reveals star’s real name

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett made a major blunder during the recording of the upcoming Christmas special.

The star, 40, did the one thing a host of the show isn’t meant to do!

Joel hosts The Masked Singer Christmas special (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett reveals The Masked Singer Christmas special star’s name

The upcoming festive special of the show will be thrown into chaos by an unlikely source on Boxing Day – show host Joel!

During the episode, which has already been recorded, will see celebs hiding in costumes perform for the judges.

The Masked Singers taking part in this year’s special include Mistletoe, Figgy Pudding, Goose-a-laying, and Santa’s Sack.

It was during Mistletoe’s appearance that Joel let slip their identity, much to his own embarrassment.

The identity of the star hasn’t been revealed, so viewers will have to wait just over a week until they find out who’s under the mask!

He opened up about the hilarious incident during a chat with The Sun.

Joel let slip Mistletoe’s identity (Credit: ITV)

‘I can’t believe I did it’

Speaking to the publication, Joel said, “I can’t believe I did it. This person was chuckling in the costume and it’s a chuckle I know well, and I said their name. It just came out. Their actual name!

Joel then went on to say that the judges – Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Maya Jama, and Mo Gilligan – had “pretty much guessed” who the star was before his slip-up.

However, the producers weren’t impressed.

“But producers did reiterate to me that I wasn’t to do that again. I was on the naughty step.”

Famous faces will appear on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Who else will appear on the show?

The masked celebrities won’t be the only famous faces appearing in the show (when they finally take their masks off).

A string of pantomime stars will also be making an appearance.

Su Pollard will appear as Fairy Godmother, whilst Christopher Biggins will make an appearance as the Panto Dame.

Lesley Joseph will turn up as the Wicked Stepmother, and Basil Brush will also be popping in as Prince Charming.

Previous Masked Singer Christmas special contestants include Josie Gibson, Motsi Mabuse, Davina McCall, and Carol Vorderman.

Read more: Macy Gray finally breaks her silence after storming off Masked Singer set: ‘I was so offended!’

The Masked Singer Christmas special airs on Boxing Day from 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Let us know what you think of this story by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!