The Masked Singer 2026 is officially back, and Series 7 kicked off in headline-grabbing style tonight (January 3) with Goldfish being revealed as none other than pop star Anne-Marie.

The ITV favourite is shaking things up this year, introducing bands to the competition for the very first time. Saturday night saw Goldfish take to the stage alongside No Trout, while Sunday’s episode (January 4) will spotlight Emperor Penguin and the Antarctic Funkeys.

Goldfish performed with the band No Trout during tonight’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Goldfish on The Masked Singer

Goldfish had the honour of opening the new series, launching into a performance of Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit APT.

Clues quickly started to stack up. When host Joel Dommett drew attention to one of No Trout’s band members wearing black belts, judge Maya Jama was straight in with her guess, pointing out that Anne-Marie famously holds a black belt in Karate.

As the judges locked in their final thoughts, Mo Gilligan went with Liberty X star Michelle Heaton. Davina McCall suggested Paloma Faith, while Jonathan Ross threw Ray Winstone into the mix.

Maya, however, stuck to her guns and named Anne-Marie, a call that proved spot on when Goldfish was unmasked.

And it wasn’t just the panel who were confident. Plenty of viewers watching at home were already convinced they knew exactly who was behind the costume.

Anne-Marie was unveiled as Goldfish (Credit: ITV)

‘ I knew it was Anne – Marie’

“Anne-Marie was possibly the most obvious unmasking ever. I knew Goldfish was Anne-Marie,” one user wrote on X.

“Turns out it was that obvious! Anne-Marie is Goldfish!” another person shared.

“I knew it was Anne–Marie, she was so easy to guess. First one of the season, I know she’s not a contestant,” a third remarked.

“That was the easiest guess ever,” a fourth said.

Following the initial clues released earlier this week, many fans had already predicted Anne-Marie well before the series even began.

After her reveal, Anne-Marie treated the audience to a performance of her hit 2002, before taking a seat on the panel for the remainder of the episode.

Read more: Perrie Edwards and Freddie Flintoff join star-studded guest judge line-up for The Masked Singer 2026

The Masked Singer continues tomorrow at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!