Tess Daly and daughter Phoebe reveal they’re working on a secret project together

Tess Daly has teased a mystery new project with her eldest daughter, Phoebe Kay.

The former Strictly Come Dancing presenter, 57, posted an Instagram picture with 21-year-old Phoebe. The pair appeared to be posing in a dressing room.

Tess wrote: “No longer bring your daughter to work day, but working alongside her @phoebeekay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

What are Tess Daly and Phoebe Kay working on?

The post did not reveal the nature of the project or provide any timing details.

For the photograph, Tess chose a co-ordinated lilac outfit, while Phoebe wore a black vest top with dark embroidered jeans.

Phoebe’s career plans

Phoebe relocated to New York last year, with film production among her studies and modelling another career path she is pursuing.

Her project with Tess comes after her father, Vernon Kay, discussed the importance of work and independence within their family.

Tess Daly shares daughter Phoebe with ex Vernon Kay (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Speaking to The Times in April, Vernon said their daughters were still deciding what they wanted to do. He added that they had been taught: “You’ve got to go out and graft.”

Vernon also said he and Tess had told their daughters: “Your mum and I aren’t going to give you everything.”

Tess and Vernon’s family statement

Tess and Vernon are also parents to younger daughter Amber. In May, they confirmed in a joint statement that they were separating following 22 years of marriage.

They said the decision had been made “with a deep sense of care and respect for one another” and described the separation as amicable.

The pair also said they remained friends and that supporting their daughters would continue to be their priority.

For now, all Tess and Phoebe have confirmed is that they are working together.

Read more: Claudia Winkleman’s ‘personal project’ to find Tess Daly the ‘perfect man’ after ‘matching her on date’ with a mystery hottie

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