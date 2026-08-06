Katie Price has teased a mystery new tattoo after sharing a snap from the tattooist’s chair.

The 48-year-old was pictured lying face down in a pink floral thong as an artist worked on her bottom.

Her latest body-art update comes as Katie has also discussed the estimated £40,000 she has personally spent on cosmetic surgery during an appearance on Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection.

Katie revealed she has got another tattoo on her bum (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price reveals ‘cheeky’ tattoo session

Katie shared the photo on her official Facebook page, which you can view here, and captioned it: “Cheeky bit of ink.”

However, she did not show the completed design or reveal exactly what she had chosen to have tattooed.

The new addition joins several existing tattoos across Katie’s bottom and lower back. These reportedly include a large floral piece and an inking designed to resemble a lacy thong.

Katie opens up about surgery and body image

During Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection, Katie reflected on the reasons she has repeatedly changed her appearance over the past three decades.

She told Olivia: “I’ve realised there’s a reason I do it all and it is to do with men.”

When Olivia suggested that difficult past relationships and being put down may have left her seeking validation, Katie replied: “Always.”

Katie also spoke about her view of her own body image, saying: “I always said I don’t have body dysmorphia, for years, because I didn’t think I did. But I’ve realised I do, because I look in the mirror and I don’t like what I see.”

The conversation then turned to the cost of her cosmetic procedures. While acknowledging that some treatments had been provided free of charge, Katie estimated: “I’ve probably paid £40,000 in all – for surgery.”

She added that people had told her for years that she did not need further work, but said she had continued with procedures when they were what she wanted.

While Katie was candid about surgery and body image, one detail remains under wraps: the design of her latest tattoo.

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